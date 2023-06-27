Britain will face its hottest June ever





June 2023 will be the hottest June on record in a series dating back to 1884.

The forecast for the next few days paints a shaky picture with near-average temperatures, but this isn’t enough to prevent June 2023 from potentially becoming the UK’s hottest June on record. The well-known summer of 1976), currently the second warmest June on record.

Met Offices Mike Kendon said: With only a few days left in near-average temperatures for the rest of the month, the whole of June will provisionally be the hottest June on record for both average highs and highs in the UK.

Meteorologically, June brings often stable, dry conditions with plenty of sunlight as high pressure sets in over the UK. As the high pressure subsided, warm, moist air swept over Britain. The highest temperature recorded so far this month was 32.2C, with most parts of the UK on record.

Particularly unusual is month-round warmth, with temperatures reaching 25C for at least two weeks and occasionally reaching 28-30C, while we typically expect highs to be in the high teens or early 20s for now. year.

The graph above shows average daily temperatures in the UK for June 2023 compared to averages for each day so far (data through 26 June).

The graph above shows the daily cumulative values ​​of average UK temperatures to date in June 2023.

A provisional confirmation of the position for June 2023 in the weather and climate records will be posted on Monday 3 July, including confirmations of all provisional records for other parts of the UK. This includes provisional rainfall and insolation data for one month.

How has climate change affected you?

Climate change increases the frequency of hotter, drier summer weather and the likelihood of record high temperatures in the UK.

Mike went on to say: While the UK has always had warm weather, climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of these warm weather events, making it more likely that high temperature records will be broken, as seen in the UK’s 2022 annual temperature. .

Notably, the warmest months on record for UK average maximum temperature over a period of 12 months were 2019 (February), 2018 (May), 2015 (December), 2012 (March) and 2011 (April). , 2011 (November), 2006 (July) and now 2023 (June). Statistics like these give a clear indication of the changing nature of the UK’s climate and how it affects climate extremes in particular.

