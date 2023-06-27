Views of the United States at Home and Abroad





People around the world see both strengths and flaws in the United States, but they generally view the United States positively, according to a new Pew Research Center survey of 24 countries.

This analysis focuses on opinions of the United States among Americans, compared to public opinion in 23 other countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Latin America.

For non-U.S. data, this analysis is based on nationally representative surveys of 27,285 adults conducted from February 20 to May 22, 2023. All surveys were conducted by telephone among adults in Canada, in France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and United Kingdom. Face-to-face surveys were conducted in Hungary, Poland, India, Indonesia, Israel, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. In Australia, we used a probabilistic online panel in mixed mode. For more on how people in other countries view the United States, see International Views of Biden and US Largely Positive.

In the United States, we surveyed 3,576 American adults from March 20-26, 2023. All of those who participated in this survey are members of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel recruited by national random sampling . residential addresses. In this way, almost all American adults have a chance of being selected. The survey is weighted to be representative of the US adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, party affiliation, education and other categories. Learn more about the ATP methodology.

Below are the questions used for the analysis, along with the survey responses and methodology.

The survey also asked Americans how they felt about their own country. Compared to people around the world, Americans are more likely to view the United States as tolerant and democratic and to praise the Americas’ role in world affairs. But they are less likely to see the United States as politically stable and to place great importance on its universities or technological achievements.

Views on how the United States compares to other wealthy countries

The survey asked people in 23 countries and the United States how America compares to other wealthy countries on a variety of measures, including tolerance, democracy, security, religiosity and political stability. .

People around the world generally view the United States as similar to other wealthy countries on many of these measures. However, a median of 31% in other countries say the United States is less tolerant than other rich countries, while 21% say it is more tolerant. Among Americans, the balance of opinion is reversed: 44% say the United States is more tolerant than other nations while 22% say it is less tolerant.

People in other countries are relatively divided on whether the United States is more democratic or less democratic than other wealthy nations. But Americans themselves are much more likely to see the United States as more democratic than other countries, rather than less so (42% vs. 18%).

There are also differences when it comes to the relative political stability of the United States. A median of 33% of people in the 23 countries studied think the United States is more politically stable than other countries, while 17% say it is less stable. Americans themselves have a more pessimistic view: 34% say the United States is less politically stable than other rich countries, while 23% say it is more stable.

How Americans’ Views of the United States Vary Across Political Parties

Republicans and Democrats in the United States have different perceptions of how the country compares to other wealthy nations on almost every survey measure.

About half or more of Republicans and GOP supporters say the United States is more tolerant (54%) and more democratic (51%) than other wealthy countries. Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are much less likely to hold these views and more likely to view the United States as similar to other countries.

When it comes to safety, Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans to say the United States is a more dangerous place to live than other nations (43% vs. 21%).

Republicans and Democrats most often say the United States is as religious as other nations, but a greater proportion of Democrats than Republicans say the United States is more religious than other nations.

Opinions on political stability are roughly similar between the two parties.

Views of American institutions and products

The survey also asked people to compare the United States with other wealthy countries when it comes to its military, entertainment (like music, movies, and television), technological achievements, universities, and education. of life. On the whole, people both overseas and in the United States hold very positive opinions about these aspects of American culture and society. Americans, however, are more negative than people in many other countries on several counts.

In fact, the military is the one thing that Americans tend to rate the United States higher for than people in other countries. Three-quarters of Americans say the US military is the best or above average, compared to a median of 68% in the other 23 countries surveyed. People from only five other countries have a more positive assessment of the US military than Americans: Israel (where 94% say the US military is the best or above average), Nigeria (86%) , Poland (86%), Sweden (79%) and Kenya (78%).

When it comes to American music, movies, and television, Americans agree with others around the world that these products are the best or above average compared to those in other wealthy countries. About seven in ten Americans (69%) and a median of 71% of people in other countries view American entertainment this way.

Americans hold more critical views than people in other countries in the United States about living standards, technological achievements, and universities. While 44% of Americans say the American standard of living is the best or above average, a median of 51% in other countries says the same. And while 56% of Americans say American technology is superlative, a median of 72% in other countries say so.

When it comes to US universities, Americans are the least likely to say they are above average or the best. Only about half (48%) say this, compared to a median of 69% in other countries.

In the United States, Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say the standard of living in the United States is the best or above average among rich countries (55% vs. 36%). But Democrats rate American entertainment higher than Republicans (75% vs. 64%), as well as universities (54% vs. 45%).

Views of the role of the United States in international affairs

Compared to people in other countries, Americans are particularly likely to say that the United States considers the interests of other countries when making international policy decisions (71% of Americans say this). By comparison, in the other 23 countries surveyed, people are generally divided: a median of 49% says Washington considers other nations’ interests and 50% says it does not.

Americans are also more likely than people in other countries to say that the United States contributes to peace and stability in the world (69% versus a median of 61%). But Americans aren’t the most likely to agree: 85% of Poles and more than 70% in Israel, Japan, Kenya, Nigeria and South Korea think the United States helps keep global stability.

Meanwhile, a median of 82% of 23 countries surveyed say the United States interferes in the affairs of other countries.

About the same proportion of Americans agree (80%). But Americans are less likely than others to say the US interferes a lot: 31% say this, compared to a median of 42% elsewhere.

Unlike most other questions in the survey, Republicans have more negative views than Democrats on this measure: 35% of Republicans say the United States interferes a lot in the affairs of other countries, compared to 28 % of Democrats.

Note: The following are the questions used for the analysis, along with the survey responses and methodology.

Janell Fetterolf is a senior researcher specializing in global attitudes at the Pew Research Center.

