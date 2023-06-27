UK rejects allegations that EU science program talks are collapsing.





British Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday rejected claims that discussions over Britain’s membership in the European Union’s Horizon science program had stalled, insisting that London’s participation would be the optimal outcome.

During a visit to Brussels, Hunt said talks on the exact terms of UK membership in the 95.5 billion program were becoming more challenging as both sides sought to find out the exact basis on which the deal would work for British taxpayers.

Asked at a press conference if talks about Horizon are getting bogged down, Hunt said. Both sides recognize that this is a successful and very important programme, and the best outcome is to find a way for engagement to work for the UK.

He showed new signs of improving relations between the two sides as the UK and EU signed an agreement on regulatory cooperation in financial services.

But Britain’s science and industry leaders have warned that delays in Britain’s Horizon membership negotiations are hurting Britain’s aspirations to become a science superpower.

Rejoining Horizon was touted as one of the benefits of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal with the EU in February, resolving Northern Ireland’s bitter dispute over a trade deal, but the two sides remain locked in discussions over the bloc’s scientific research program.

Hunt is asking for a discount on the UK’s Horizon entry fee. The EU has offered to waive payments for the lost two years, given that the science program runs from 2021 to 2027.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a $2 billion a year contract as an associate member of Horizon in 2020 as part of an EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement.

Hunt discussed Horizon with Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner responsible for the study. Officials said there was no breakthrough at the talks.

Britain and the European Union (EU) are attempting to strengthen cooperation by putting the brutality of recent years behind them.

Hunt’s visit to Brussels is the first by a British Prime Minister in more than three years and reflects the cordial relationship between the UK and the EU since the signing of the Windsor Framework, which overhauled Northern Ireland’s trade agreements.

Together with EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, Hunt said the signing of the memorandum of understanding on regulatory co-operation represents an important turning point.

McGuinness said it’s really positive that both sides are building a structured collaboration in the financial services sector.

suggestion

Chris Cummings, head of the Investment Association, a trade body for the UK investment industry, said the signing of the memorandum of understanding is an important milestone.

But on its own, the new deal won’t improve UK financial services firms’ access to EU markets.

Clearing is the only area in which the EU has granted so-called regulatory parity to the UK, albeit temporarily in the aftermath of Brexit. This means that the City of London Clearing House will continue to process its euro derivatives business until mid-2025.

Referring to the issue of scientific cooperation, McGuinness said both sides are aware of the benefits of a shared domain for innovation. I think the goal is shared and will encourage more crunches to get results, she added.

Additional reporting from Chris Flood in London and Andy Bounds in Brussels

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/98d8db32-a063-446e-a2b1-ee811d9356e9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos