Hunger kills hundreds after US and UN cut food aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray region, officials say





NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) Hunger has killed at least 700 people in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in recent weeks after the United States and United Nations suspended food aid, local officials and researchers say .

The UN and US first suspended food aid to Tigray in March after a scheme to steal donated wheat earmarked for people in need was uncovered. They extended the pause to the rest of Ethiopia in early June, reaching 20 million people in need, around a sixth of the country’s population.

Tigray’s Disaster Risk Management Commission has recorded 728 hunger-related deaths in three of the seven regions since food aid was suspended in March. The data is based on information collected by district officials, said commission head Gebrehiwot Gebregziaher.

US officials say it may be the biggest theft of food aid on record anywhere in the world.

The UN says that 110 million people in the world today have had to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution or human rights violations.

The United States Agency for International Development has suspended all food aid to the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia until further notice while it investigates the theft of humanitarian supplies.

The UN food relief agency has suspended aid deliveries to Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region as part of an internal investigation into the theft of food intended for starving people, according to four aid workers.

The situation in Tigray is very difficult. Many people are dying due to food shortages, Gebrehiwot said.

The figure includes 350 starvation deaths in the northwestern area of ​​Tigray, which is home to thousands of people displaced by a two-year conflict in the region that ended in November. In mid-March, US aid officials found enough food aid for 134,000 people to sell at a local market in Shire, the area’s largest town.

Separately, researchers from Mekele University in the regional capital have documented 165 starvation deaths in seven camps for internally displaced people in Tigray since the start of the suspension of food aid. There are more than 100 such camps in the region.

The deaths were reported by camp coordinators to researchers, who study those displaced by the recent war. Most of the deaths are among children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, said a researcher, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. He linked the deaths directly to the suspension of aid.

A UN update published on June 14 indicates that the number of children admitted to hospitals in Tigray for malnutrition increased by 196% between April 2022 and April 2023.

The recent war has left 5.4 million of Tigray’s 6 million people dependent on food aid. During the conflict, both sides looted humanitarian supplies and the government restricted access to aid, leading UN investigators to accuse it of using starvation as a method of warfare. A ceasefire signed in November had allowed the resumption of aid deliveries in the region.

Aid workers told The Associated Press, which first reported the food aid theft, that senior Ethiopian government officials were deeply involved. The United States refuses to restore food aid until it is removed from the aid distribution process and stricter controls are introduced.

The Ethiopian government dismisses as harmful propaganda the suggestion that it bears primary responsibility for the disappearance of aid to Tigray and other areas, but it has agreed to a joint investigation with the United States while the World Food Program United Nations is conducting a separate investigation.

Despite suspending food shipments, the United States and WFP continue to run nutrition programs for women and children. However, these have been hampered by a lack of funding.

