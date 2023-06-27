How to Get 2024 Tour Tickets, Prices, Dates and Pre-Sale Information





After their (not at all) Secret Pyramid stage set and Dave Grohl randomly appearing at several other gigs in Glasto last weekend, the Foo Fighters have announced that they will be returning to the UK for a massive stadium tour in 2024.

The band’s Everything or Nothing At All tour spans 6 dates across 5 major cities, starting in Manchester and ending in Birmingham. It follows the release of their eleventh studio album ‘But Here We Are’ in January, the first since the sudden death of their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Foo Fighters tickets go on sale?

General sales of tours begin at 9:00 AM on Friday, June 30th. Tickets are limited to 8 per household.

Are there reservations?

totally. The pre-sale begins at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, June 28 and ends at 10:00 PM on Thursday, June 29. Also available on Ticketmaster, but tickets are limited to 6 per household.

When will Foo Fighters tour the UK?

We’ll have to wait another year before the tour actually starts. You should have plenty of time to mentally prepare yourself. A full list of dates follows.

13 June 2024 – Manchester Old Trafford Emirates Stadium (with wet legs and loose riders)

17 June 2024 – Hampden Park, Glasgow (with Courtney Barnett and Honeyblood)

20 June 2024 – London Stadium (including Wet Leg and Shame)

22 June 2024 – London Stadium (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

25 June 2024 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (including wet leg and Himalayas)

26 June 2024 – Birmingham Villa Park (with Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk)

How much are Foo Fighters tickets?

Ticket prices have yet to be released, but the band’s London tribute to Hawkins last year cost between £65 and £199.

