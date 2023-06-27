The current heat wave in the southern United States is five times more likely due to the climate crisis | Climate crisis





The record-breaking heat wave that rocked parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mexico was made at least five times more likely due to human-caused climate change, scientists have found, marking the latest in a series of recent extreme heat dome events that have scorched various parts of the world.

A tenacious ridge of high pressure has moved over Mexico and a broad swath of the southern United States over the past three weeks, pushing the heat index, a combination of temperature and humidity, to over 48 °C (120°F) in some places.

More than 40 million people in the United States, including those living in the Texas cities of Houston, San Antonio and Austin, have been placed under excessive heat warnings, sparking fears over the health of those vulnerable to heat. and energizing the Texas energy grid. the increasing use of the air conditioner.

Warming of the Earth’s atmosphere and oceans from the burning of fossil fuels has made the extreme heat wave at least five times more likely, according to a recent analysis by Climate Central, a climate science nonprofit. The oppressive heat, which is expected to persist throughout the week in Texas, is creating stressful conditions for millions of people, according to Andrew Pershing, vice president for science at Climate Central.

Speaking to the Guardian on Monday, Andrew Dessler, a climatologist at Texas A&M University, said the college station campus had had a string of days above 100°F (37°C), while it was n usually didn’t reach such peaks until August. It’s depressing to think it wasn’t even July and we’re getting this kind of heat, he said. When it’s so hot, you’re a prisoner of your own home, you’re a prisoner of the air conditioning.

Dessler said the southern part of Texas will likely have one of its hottest Junes on record as it is hardest hit by the heat dome that has its epicenter in Mexico, the Mexican cities of Monclova and Chihuahua. set all-time record temperatures of 46C (115F) and 41C (107F), respectively.

This thermal dome, one of the most powerful on record, was formed by a high-pressure atmospheric system that created a descending column of hot air that trapped latent heat already absorbed by the landscape, like a kind of lid . Such events usually occur without rain and without clouds, allowing the sun to bake the surface unhindered, causing temperatures to rise.

The heat evaporates the water and then warms the earth, Dessler said. If you have this type of stationary high pressure system over an area, you can have these really awesome heat waves.

Heat domes have been around for a long time in Texas and elsewhere, and scientists are wondering whether or not climate change is causing more blocking events where areas of high pressure are held in place by alterations to a pushing jet stream. normally weather systems. from west to east.

But when these heat domes happen, they definitely get worse, said Michael Wehner, a climate and extreme weather expert at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, who estimated that the Texas heat wave had been made about 2.7 °C (5 °F) warmer by humans. caused global warming.

Extreme heat dome events have caused high temperatures across the world in recent times, such as the record-breaking heat and wildfires seen in May in western Canada, or the historic heat experienced in places as varied as Puerto Rico and Siberia earlier this month.

The record-breaking winter experienced by many countries in Europe earlier this year, as well as a separate heat wave that scorched the continent last summer and claimed thousands of lives, have also been blamed, in party, to the heated domes that refused to budge.

One of the harshest heat domes on record settled in the northwestern United States, a place used to more temperate climates, in the summer of 2021, causing temperature records to be destroyed and the death of dozens of people. Last week, Oregon’s most populous county sued major oil and gas companies for billions of dollars in damages for their role in fueling the heatwave.

Scientists have calculated that the climate crisis is making this heat wave 150 times more likely, with heated domes becoming increasingly dangerous as the planet heats up. Limiting global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F) above pre-industrial times, instead of 2°C (3.6°F), would halve the number of people exposed to the type of severe thermal dome conditions that caused such distress in 2021, a study has found.

Local authorities can help counter heat domes by setting up cooling centers and providing warnings and shelter to those most affected by the heat, such as the sick and the elderly, but scientists say the Global warming already triggered by the unhindered burning of oil, coal and gas will continue to have increasing impacts.

Clearly we’re well outside the natural variability here, Wehner said. Dangerous climate change is here, now. If you don’t recognize it, you’re just not paying attention. Every summer there is now a devastating heat wave somewhere in the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jun/27/heatwave-human-caused-climate-crisis-texas-louisiana-mexico The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

