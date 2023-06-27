Why do UK telecommunications companies charge inflation-busting bills? | telecom industry





In the fall of 2020, BT’s bosses faced a problem. As the second deadly wave of the Covid pandemic hit, the UK economy was rocking and millions of Britons were still working from home, locking themselves out of their offices.

Demand for BT’s broadband network and EE mobile phone service has skyrocketed as the country has expanded its conferencing and shifted to online shopping. That contract allowed it to raise its prices each year by linking it to inflation, like other telecom companies. However, lockdown measures, with the economy in free fall, have pushed inflation close to zero, limiting businesses’ ability to recover costs.

BT’s bosses took action. In September 2020, the company added an additional charge of 3.9 percentage points to its usual inflation-linked rise. A slight increase of less than 1% became a chunky increase of 4.5% at the moment of the stroke of the pen.

Vodafone’s executives appear to have taken note of this. Two months after BT, they made the same call, announcing that contracts would increase by 3.9 percentage points to inflation.

A former Vodafone insider said the company had considered how to respond to BT’s price changes. They didn’t want to be on top of BT because it drew undue attention. But they didn’t want to go lower because they would miss out on revenue opportunities.

In March 2021, other large carriers moved to inflation and additional supply, following BT and Vodafones. TalkTalk picked up a slightly lower 3.7 percentage points from its broadband contracts, while Virgin Media O2 picked up 3.9 percentage points. We also chose the higher Retail Price Index (RPI) as opposed to the more commonly used Consumer Price Index (CPI).

So far, the Covid vaccine has arrived, allowing factories and offices to reopen and trade to resume. Inflation rates soared. It jumped from a low of 0.2% in August 2020 to 2.1% in May 2021 and continued to rise. The original problem of rising the old inflation line no longer applies.

Nonetheless, in November 2022 iD Mobile (owned by retailer Currys) and carrier Three introduced a 3.9 point supplement. Until then, Russia’s decision to limit gas supplies to Europe has sent energy prices skyrocketing and pushing the inflation rate above 10%.

In early 2023, after it became clear that the Bank of England was struggling to prevent inflation from becoming internalized into the economy, Tesco Mobile introduced a 3.9 supplement for off-contract customers. Virgin Media announced that it will include 3.9 percentage points from April 2024 on its RPI-linked increases for broadband, fixed line and TV customers.

In total, the Guardian found that rates were adopted and still used by six companies across 11 mobile and broadband brands.

The company claims record levels of investment are needed to upgrade the network to the latest 5G technology and manage data flow as video conferencing and streaming TV, movies and music become more popular. Virgin Media O2 invested $2 billion in its own network last year.

BT claims that the price increase reflects the level of investment required across the network and services. A spokesperson said the annual rise was curtailed, transparent and clear. We understand that price increases are never desirable or welcome, but we recognize that price increases are necessary given the rising costs facing our business.

Vodafone said its increase reflected industry-specific costs beyond inflation. This includes costly infrastructure projects and investments to help anticipate and respond to ever-growing data demands.

A spokesperson for Virgin Media O2, who uses a higher RPI metric, suggests that the industry has a uniform approach to pricing is obviously untrue, with Google adding 3.7 percentage points to inflation with fast TalkTalk and 3 percentage points with Shell. I emphasized that , Sky used an inflation-unrelated discretionary rise. Some smaller operators, including Hyperoptic, Cuckoo and Zen, have not raised their prices at all this year.

Virgin Media O2 said the price increase only applies to broadcast contracts, not handsets.

Sky used an average 8.1% increase in broadband and TV services in April, which was lower than the RPI connection increase applied by Virgin Media O2.

A Sky spokesperson said he doesn’t believe the CPI or RPI should determine how much people pay for broadband and mobile. Not only does this mean unfair pricing for the customer, it also means being locked into a contract without the ability to leave without penalty.

A few smaller vendors, including some budget brands owned by large corporations, remained competitive on price. Giffgaff, Smarty, Voxi and Sky Mobile did not raise their prices due to inflation this spring and Lycamobile froze their prices for six months.

A spokesperson for Three said they know consumers are under pressure, but as operating costs and investment plans rise, that means they have to pass those costs on to customers. They added: Our prices are still some of the most competitive on the market.

Telecommunications regulator Ofcom does not regulate prices in the broadband and mobile retail markets, saying the choice of providers provides sufficient competition. However, if a supplier has significant market power, it may intervene. In February, we launched an inquiry into transparency around contract mid-price increases after we found out that about a third of our clients didn’t know this could happen. However, the current review will not consider any restrictions or prohibitions, nor will it explain why so many operators have chosen to add the same 3.9 percentage point supplement.

The regulator said: Ofcom has repeatedly urged suppliers to think very carefully about whether significant price increases are justified during a period of exceptional hardship for many. However, in recent months more providers have moved to inflation-based calculations, limiting customers’ choice of contracts that are not subject to these price increases.

We looked closely at these issues to consider whether stronger protection is needed.

The lack of intervention allowed for a massive increase this spring, a time when most telecommunications companies are raising prices. In the base month used for annual rate increases in January, when the CPI was above 10% and the RPI was above 13%, consumers faced rate increases of up to 17.3%.

Price increases across the economy have added to the UK’s overall inflation rate for all goods and services, just as the Bank of England fights to contain inflation by raising interest rates. Annual inflation in the telecommunications sector jumped from 3.5% in March to 7.9% in April and reached 9.1% in May, the highest level since 1991.

Economists say telecommunications contracts plus inflation risk adding to the persistence of inflation. “Any process with rigidly built-in price linkage will potentially prolong inflation, at least for that sector,” said Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The Unite union, which represents many workers in the telecommunications industry, is particularly concerned about Vodafone and Three’s proposed merger. If approved by regulators, the number of providers operating their own networks in the UK will drop from four to three. “We need the competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, to intervene to stop this damaging merger and stop the endless cycle of greed,” said Gail Cartmail, Unite Operations Director. said.

CMA said it would review the impact of the merger. Vodafone and Three claim the merger will help improve competition by making them bigger challengers to BT and Virgin Media O2, the two biggest players in the mobile market. A Vodafone spokesperson added: [the CMA] We firmly believe that it will promote competition in the industry and benefit both our customers and our country.

