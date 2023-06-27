Among Us Animated Series Officially In The Works At CBS Studios





There is an impostor among us, and CBS Studios is determined to find him. That’s right. The hit multiplayer game is officially getting an adaptation, bringing mayhem to the small screen. According to Variety, CBS Eye Animation Productions and Among Us game studio Innersloth are developing an anime television adaptation of the game. Owen Dennis (Infinity Train) is serving as creator and executive producer.

As of now, few plot details of the show Among Us are being kept under wraps. However, viewers can expect it to follow a similar premise as the game. Set in a sci-fi world, the game (and the show) focuses on the crew ship, where a or more members “were replaced by an alien shapeshifter”. Chaos quickly ensues, with the impostor doing everything he can to sabotage and ultimately kill everyone. It is therefore up to the crew to seek out the impostor lest he become the victim of a fatal game. While the game initially feels unconventional for an adaptation, it’s the perfect setup for a murder mystery.

Among Us first released in 2018, but didn’t gain popularity until the pandemic first hit in 2020. What better way to get through quarantine than trying to kill your friends (in having fun, of course). The game is available on a variety of platforms including mobile, PC, and other gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Last year, the game received a special physical release full of content for hardcore fans. A VR edition of the game was also previously announced.

The Among Us series will be helmed by animation studio Titmouse, which has worked on series such as Netflix’s Big Mouth, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more. Forest Willard, Innersloth’s Marcus Bromander and Carl Neisser, and Titmouse’s Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Cannobio will serve as executive producers alongside Dennis. No streaming or network platforms have been defined.

What other video game adaptations are on the way?

Among Us isn’t the only game adaptation in the works – and it’s surely far from the last. Earlier this month, Amazon ordered another take on the popular Angry Birds mobile game. It will be a TV series officially titled Angry Birds Mystery Island, and it has already announced the voice cast. Additionally, a Minecraft movie adaptation is slated for release in 2025, with Jason Momoa in the lead.

As Among Us is still in its early stages, no release window has been set.

