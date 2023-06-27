Arafat’s Day





Allah forgives many sins on the day of Arafah and we should not underestimate His immense mercy.

While you were staying in Arapah until evening, Allah descended into the sky of Dunya and boasted about you to the angels, saying, “My slaves have come to me in rough form, and from all the deepest valleys I ask for mercy, and therefore your sins are forgiven.” I will forgive them if they are like the sand or the raindrops or the foam of the sea. So go out, my slaves! I forgive you for what or for whom you interceded. (Tavarani)

However, pilgrims who perform the summer solstice usually do not fast because they are travelers, and fasting will be difficult for them. Their main focus on this day is Dua.

“Informed people think that it is recommended to fast on the day of Arafat, except for those in Arafat.” (Tirmidi)

Fasting on the day of Arafah is a great way to gain the pleasure of Allah. To obtain maximum benefit and abstain from food and drink, one should aim to refrain from thinking about anything other than Allah and to meditate on His glory and mercy while seeking His pardoning grace.

Is fasting compulsory on Arafah Day?

Fasting on the day of Arafah is not compulsory, but according to all Madhabs (schools of thought), it is highly recommended for those who do not practice Hajj.

Fasting on the day of Arafah, when Allah likes to forgive his servants, is the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The blessing of fasting on the day of Arafah can benefit Muslims throughout the year.

Dua for Arafat Day

Muslims are encouraged to recite the following dua on the day of Arapa.

two:

Transliteration: laa ilaaha ill-allaahu, wadahu laa shareeka lah, lahul-mulku wa lahul-amdu, wa huwa alaa kulli shayin qadeer

Translation: No one has the right to be worshiped except Allah. To him is the sovereignty and all praise, and he is the Almighty.

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said:

