US sends $500 million in weapons and military aid to Ukraine





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it is sending up to $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more than 50 heavily armored vehicles and an infusion of missiles for air defense systems, as Ukrainian and Western leaders attempt to address the issue. the impact of the brief weekend uprising in Russia.

The aid is aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s counter-offensive, which is making slow progress in its early stages.

This is the 41st time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that the United States has provided military weapons and equipment through the Presidential Withdrawal Authority. The program allows the Pentagon to quickly take items from its own inventory and deliver them to Ukraine.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley slams former President Donald Trump for being too friendly with China during his tenure, while warning that weak support for Ukraine will only encourage China to invade Taiwan.

Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin led an armed rebellion against the Russian army and got away with it.

China’s muted reaction to the uprising of Wagner’s mercenary group against the Russian military belies Beijing’s growing concerns about the war in Ukraine and how it affects the global balance of power.

Germany’s foreign minister has called on Russia to stop bombing Ukraine, a pointed message to South Africa as it draws accusations of aiding Moscow’s war effort.

Because aid packages are usually pre-planned and have recently included many of the same critical battlefront weapons, content was likely not chosen based on Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Weekend Rebellion and the group of Wagner mercenaries he controls. It is not clear whether the Ukrainian forces will be able to take advantage of the disarray in the Russian ranks, in the aftermath of the short-lived revolt.

But, missiles and heavy vehicles may be used as Ukraine tries to capitalize on what has been a growing feud between the Wagner Group leader and Russian military chiefs, with questions simmering over the number of Prigozhins’ forces who could leave the fight.

The mercenaries left Ukraine to seize a military headquarters in a town in southern Russia and traveled hundreds of kilometers towards Moscow before turning back after less than 24 hours on Saturday.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the United States would send 30 Bradley fighting vehicles and 25 Stryker armored vehicles to Ukraine, as well as missiles for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and defense systems. Patriot airline. The set includes Javelin and High Velocity Anti-Radiation (HARM) missiles, demolition ammunition, obstacle clearance gear, and a wide range of artillery shells and other ammunition.

White House senior deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton said the new package includes key capabilities that will support Ukraine’s counteroffensive operations and bolster its air defenses.

According to the Pentagon, the United States has delivered more than $15 billion in weapons and equipment from its stockpiles to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, and committed another $6.2 billion in supplies which have not yet been identified. The extra $6 billion plus is the result of an accounting error, as the military overestimated the value of the weapons it pulled from the shelves and sent to Ukraine over the past year.

More broadly, the United States has also pledged to send more than $16.7 billion in longer-term funding for various weapons, training, and other equipment through the United Nations Security Assistance Initiative. Ukraine, and about $2 billion more in foreign military funding.

The United States has at least $1.2 billion in drawdown authority that has not yet been committed, but will expire at the end of this fiscal year on September 30. The remaining $1.9 billion in USAI funds do not expire until the end of the following fiscal year, in September 2024.

___

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-war-weapons-us-aid-4aba41fbf5511e44801d4bd56d34d6f1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos