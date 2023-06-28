Global column of heat sparks concerns about mosquito-borne infections heading to the UK





Mosquito-borne infections are becoming more prominent in the UK following massive global thermal plumes that have sent temperatures skyrocketing.

According to meteorologists, Europe’s hot weather has created more favorable conditions for virus-spreading mosquitoes in areas that have traditionally been colder.

Jim Dale, founder and chief meteorological consultant of British Weather Services, told GB News that a myriad of changes in climate, including recent thermal plumes, record-breaking sea temperatures and rapidly melting ice sheets, could lead to a “tipping point”. ” has been reached.

As a result, according to a report by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), weather conditions are causing more mosquito-borne infections such as chikungunya and dengue fever in the UK.

Pexels

“June in the UK is undoubtedly the hottest month on record. Mosquito projections are long-term projections, but they were predicted 30 years ago, when climate change impacts were first discussed,” Dale said.

“Given the record ocean/sea temperatures and El Niño across the Pacific, the problem will continue to evolve at a rapid rate.”

The ECDC says Aedes albopictus mosquitoes have now been found in 337 locations in 13 countries. If this situation continues, there could be an increase in cases and subsequent serious illness.

Dale added: “Now, given several massive global thermal pillars, record ocean/sea temperatures, rapidly melting ice sheets in the north and south, and warnings from the Met Office and WHO about mosquito-borne diseases, the question is whether we have already reached the climate tipping point. . My answer is ‘yes’.”

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said: “In recent years, we have witnessed the geographic spread of invasive mosquito species from the EU/EEA to previously unaffected areas.

“If this continues, more cases and deaths could result from diseases such as dengue fever, chikungunya and West Nile fever.

“Efforts should be focused on how to control mosquito populations, increase surveillance and implement personal protection measures.”

Britain has been experiencing heatwaves in recent weeks after the El Niño event hit the country.

Temperatures have soared in recent weeks as weather experts suggest climate change is causing unstable conditions.

WX Chart

El Niño occurs every two years and is usually concentrated in the central-to-eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean with warmer sea surface temperatures.

June 2023 will be the hottest year on record for a series dating back to 1884.

Met Offices Mike Kendon said: With only a few days left in near-average temperatures for the rest of the month, the whole of June will provisionally be the hottest June on record for both average highs and highs in the UK.

Meteorologically, June brings often stable, dry conditions with plenty of sunlight as high pressure sets in over the UK.

“As the high pressure subsided, warm, humid air swept across the UK. The highest temperature recorded so far this month was 32.2C, the highest recorded for most parts of the UK.”

