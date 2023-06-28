The US Marine Corps decommissioned its fourth all-female battalion : NPR





In an effort to end gender segregation, the Marine Corps recently decommissioned a historic recruit training battalion that for decades was the only one open to women.

The US Marines have decommissioned the recruit training battalion which for decades was the only one open to women. This is part of an effort to end gender segregation. Reporting by Steve Walsh of WHRO.

STEVE WALSH, BYLINE: Women Marines and veterans packed a country house in Parris Island, SC, to witness the disbanding of the historic 4th Battalion. Sergeant Major Christine Henning says she will miss the one entity run almost entirely by women.

CHRISTINE HENNING: That female legacy of training in one company, training in a battalion, is no more. There is no longer a female-only entity in the Marine Corps.

WALSH: Under one name or another, the unit has trained nearly every woman recruited to join the Marines since they were allowed to join in the 1940s. The Marines chose to reduce the number of battalions at Parris Island after that women finally started training on the west coast in 2021.

WALSH: After lightning is spotted, a platoon of female recruits train inside their barracks. Normally recruits would be outside among platoons of men. Men and women were largely separated until 2019. The lack of contact shows in their attitude, says Sidra Montgomery. She led a two-year study commissioned by the Marines on how to end gender segregation.

SIDRA MONTGOMERY: We measured recruits’ sexist beliefs and attitudes. And we found that male Marine Corps recruits have higher sexist attitudes than their female Marine Corps recruits and also than their male counterparts.

WALSH: The other services moved into boot camp in the 1990s. Marine drill instructors train around the clock, even in the shower, saying that’s part of what makes a Marine. The vast majority of platoons are made up of only men. The independent study recommended having at least one female drill instructor, Montgomery said.

MONTGOMERY: You know, the drill instructor is so important in the training process. They are the ultimate model of what it means to be a Marine. I think it’s extremely important to establish a culture that signals that men and women should be equally respected authority figures.

WALSH: One problem is that there aren’t enough female recruits or drill instructors. Women make up about 9% of the Marine Corps, the lowest percentage of any service. Gunnery Sergeant Kylee Gregorek was asked to report to Parris Island. Working as a pool instructor, she says she was initially reluctant, but the role grew on her.

GREGOREK: I love the Marines. I love framing them. And because you’re a bit like that mom. You know, they admire you for everything. It’s frustrating sometimes, but so is being a parent.

WALSH: Lt. Col. Aixa Dones joined the Marines before all combat roles were opened up to women in the military in 2015 — at the time, over specific objection from the Marine Corps.

AIXA DONES: Once in the Marine Corps, I fell in love with the institution.

WALSH: Dones led Marine recruiting in Los Angeles before becoming the final commander of the 4th Battalion at Parris Island. The Marines have aimed for 10% of their workforce to be women since 2017, but progress has been slow.

DONES: We don’t have a medical service in the Marine Corps. And a lot of the female populations in the Navy, Air Force, and Army – they go into the medical field.

WALSH: A group of three women who graduated from boot camp in the 1970s returned to Parris Island for the ceremony. After being moved into office positions, each of them eventually earned a master’s degree, says Teri Meteak.

TERI METEAK: We were recruited as a free man to fight. The Marine Corps wanted a few good men, and that’s how we were recruited. There wasn’t really such an active recruitment for women in our time, but it was just determination.

WALSH: It’s always been difficult, she adds, for women to break into the Marines.

For NPR News, I’m Steve Walsh in Parris Island, SC

