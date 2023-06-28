Motorsport UK Academy 2023 Young Driver of the Year Finalists Announced





Ahead of the shootout at iZone Driver Performance on Tuesday 4 July, the four finalists for the Motorsport UK Academy 2023 Young Driver of the Year awards have been announced.

Each year, outstanding sophomores are nominated for awards that recognize excellence in sports as well as academic achievement, with academic achievement, achievement, effort and overall participation.

George Davis (Citroen C1 Endurance Series), Marcus Littlewood (Wera Tools British Kart Championships Senior X30), Jack Meakin (Britcar Trophy) and Will Orton (JCW Mini Challenge) share what they learned as they watched the judges. Time in the Motorsport UK Academy Enhanced DiSE program.

The Enhanced Diploma in Sporting Excellence (DiSE) program, offered in partnership with Loughborough College, is a tailored two-year Sports Excellence and Automotive training course designed to support talented drivers and co-drivers through sporting and academic pathways. The quartet will perform fitness tests, eye tracking, distraction tasks and driving skills assessments in three state-of-the-art GT and single-seater simulators at iZones based in Silverstone.

They will also be interviewed by experienced judges to assess their long-term aspirations and technical and tactical understanding before conducting a presentation on what they have learned so far to the full panel.

Katie Baldwin, Competitors Pathway Manager at Motorsport UK, congratulated George, Marcus, Jack and Will on being nominated for the Young Driver of the Year award. All four have dedicated the past two years to their development as drivers as part of the Enhanced DiSE program and look forward to seeing how they will continue to develop within the sport.

The winner will receive a trophy at the 2024 Night of Champions, presented by Motorsport UK CEO Hugh Chambers, as well as a comprehensive package including training and development through iZone Driver Performance and a guest judge seat at next year’s Young Driver of the Year. award.

finalists

George Davis is a karting graduate and raced in the BRSCC Ford Fiesta Junior championship before starting his current season in the Citroen C1 Endurance Series. In the multi-driver series held at Oulton Park in April, he achieved his best result of 8th so far.

Marcus Littlewood currently sits 4th in the Senior X30 category at the Wera Tools British Kart Championships, with his best race result being 4th at Round 2 (Glan Y Gors) in June.

Jack Meakin has won 3 out of 6 races so far in the Britcar Trophys Clio class in a car he shares with Rhys Lloyd. They are currently 3rd in the overall standings with 2 rounds left.

Will Orton is working on his rookie JCW Mini Challenge campaign, but that hasn’t stopped him from picking up a total of 3 wins en route to the current runner-up spot in points. A double DNF from Snetterton is the only thing that has gotten in the way of his charge so far.

Daryl DeLeon Taylor was also shortlisted as a finalist, but unfortunately cannot participate due to scheduling conflicts. The Filipino/British driver won the Radical Cup UK SR1 category last year and capped off the season with a win at the Brands World Finals event in Las Vegas. He returned in 2023 with a British Endurance Championship campaign, this time with Radicals at the top tier.

