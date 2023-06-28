Live recap of day 1 prelims





2023 USA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Foreplay Heat Sheet

It’s time: The 2023 US National Championships are finally here. Competition will begin with the 200m butterfly and 100m freestyle preliminaries, followed by the slower heats of the women’s 800m freestyle and the men’s 1500m freestyle.

Regan Smith is riding a huge wave of momentum in Indianapolis. She begins her encounter with the 200m butterfly, for which she now holds the American and US Open record after beating 2:03.87 at the Sun Devil Open a few weeks ago. She is the favorite in the race, but it could be a very busy week for her so don’t expect any fireworks in this first session. Her teammates Sun Devil, Hali Flickinger and Lindsay Looneya, along with teammates Longhorn, Dakota Luther and Kelly Pash, are also looking to prepare for the final.

In the men’s race, Carson Foster is aiming to start his busy competition on the right note. He will face 200 butterfly specialists like Zach Harting, Trenton Julian and Gabriel Jett.

The women’s 100 freestyle will be different with American record holder Simone Manuelskipping Trials, but there are still plenty of women vying for a spot in Fukuoka. Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil top the list. Weitzeil is the only American to go over 54 seconds this season, and she has done so six times in 2023.

The men’s 100 freestyle will be our first look at the kind of form Caeleb Dressel brought to Indianapolis. Around him, the competition in the event heats up, as fast-rising stars look to upset veterans for relay slots and the 100 individual free places. With names like Ryan Held, Brooks Curry, Hunter Armstrong and Drew Kiblerin, the men’s 100m freestyle is shaping up to be a free-for-all, the kind where swimmers will need to be at their best the morning of even try your luck against the team. Worlds tonight.

Show:

Women’s 200m Butterfly – World Record Heats: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN) – US Record 2009: 2:03.87, Regan Smith – US Open Record 2023: 2:03.87, Regan Smith (USA) – 2023 Championship Record: 2:05.85, Hali Flickinger (USA) – 2021 World Aquatics Cup ‘A’: 2:09.21 2022 USA Trials Top 2 Time: 2:07.93 Time of the 2022 Worlds medal: 2:06.32

Top 8:

Regan Smith (SUN) – 2:06.80 Dakota Luther (TXLA) – 2:07.55 Alex Shackell (CSC) – 2:07.95 Kelly Pash (TXLA) – 2:08.40 Emma Sticklen (TXLA) – 2:08.61 Hali Flickinger (SUN) – 2:08.64 Lindsay Looney (SUN) – 2:08.67 Tess Howley (LIAC) – 2:09.07

Regan Smith took care of business this morning, looking in control as she clocked the morning’s best time of 2:06.80. Smith was knocked out in the 100m in 59.69, just 0.11 seconds off her record pace in the United States and at the US Open (59.58). She came back in 1:07.11, fending off a late charge from Emma Sticklen with ease in the seeded heat of the final circle.

The Longhorn trio of Sticklen, Dakota Luther and Kelly Pashall returned safely for the Championship Finals. Luther qualified second with a time of 2:07.55, just over half a second off her personal best 2:07.02 from the 2022 US Nationals. As expected, Pash lit the throws over the final 50 yards, splitting 33.83 to finish two-tenths off his personal best in 2:08.40.

The penultimate round was allAlex Shackell. The Carmel swimmer set a new personal best of 2:07.95. That puts her fifth all-time among American girls 15-16, rounding Cassidy Bayer’s 2:07.97 from 2016. Shackell had jumped to sixth earlier this season, with a 2:08, 68 at the Indy Spring Cup.

Olympic and world medalist Hali Flickinger qualified for the final in sixth place with a time of 2:08.64, slower than she was in the Sun Devil Open preliminaries and final. Lindsay Looney clocked 2:08.67, qualifying seventh and becoming the third Sun Devil in the final, matching the three Longhorns.

Men’s 200m Butterfly – World Record Heats: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (HUN) – US Record 2022: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps – US Open Record 2009: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2008 Championship Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2008 World Aquatics Cup ‘A’: 1:56.71 2022 USA Trials Top 2 Time: 1: 54.22 2022 World Championships Medal Time: 1:53.61

Top 8:

Carson Foster (RAYS) – 1:54.30 Thomas Heilman (CA-Y) – 1:55.11 Zach Harting (CARD) – 1:55.48 Jack Dahlgren (TRI) – 1:55.72 Mason Laur (FLOR) – 1:55.97 Trenton Julian ( MVN) – 1:56.38 Chase Kalisz (SUN) – 1:56.44 Aiden Hayes (WOLF) – 1:56.71

Carson Foster easily clocked the fastest time of the morning in the men’s 200 butterfly. He was knocked out in 53.67 in the 100, then shared 1:00.63 on the back half for a 1:54.30 – the only swimmer under 1:55 this morning.

Thomas Heilman, 16, made a massive swim in round 4, stopping the clock at 1:55.11. He shed 1.41 seconds from his previous best of 1:56.52 from last summer and moved up to second on the all-time American boys 15-16 list, passing both Luca Urlando and Andrew Seliskar. Now only Michael Phelps has been faster at his age, with the NAG standing at 1:54.58 since 2001.

Olympian Zach Harting qualified third in a season-best 1:55.48, and last year’s Worlds semi-finalist Trenton Julianis was sixth (1:56.38).

NCAA swimmers Jack Dahlgren, Mason Laur and Aiden Hayes all set lifetime records to advance to the championship final. Dahlgren leads the way among those three with a 1:55.72, cutting more than a second off his personal best.

Women’s 100m Freestyle — Heats World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 2017 US Record: 52.04, Simone Manuel — 2019 US Open Record: 52.54, Simone Manuel (US ) — 2018 Championship Record: 52.54, Simone Manuel (USA) — 2018 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25 2022 US Trials Top 4 Time: 53.65 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 52.92

Top 8:

Abbey Weitzeil (CAL) — 52.92 Kate Douglass (NYAC) — 52.98 Olivia Smoliga (SUN) — 53.31 Gretchen Walsh (NAC) — 53.64 Torri Huske (AAC) — 53.67 Catie Deloof (NYAC) — 53.91 Maxine Parker (CA-Y) — 54.15 Bella Sims (SAND) — 54.18

Since January, it seems that Abbey Weitzeilis is making a strong comeback this year. She wasted no time in the women’s 100 freestyle preliminaries this morning, swimming the best time of her life clocking 52.92 for the fastest qualifying time. It’s her second time under 53 seconds, bettering the 52.99 she swam at the Olympics.

However, she was not the only one to go under 53 seconds this morning. With Weitzeil and Douglass in the lead ahead of Olivia Smoliga and Gretchen Walsh, it’s shaping up to be a very exciting championship race. Walsh swam his own personal best, hitting 53.64 to drop below his previous best of 53.74.

Notably, Torri Huske was the only one of last year’s top four to return for the ‘A’ final. Claire Curzan, Natalie Hinds and Erika Brown all missed out, finishing 15th, 16th and 25th respectively. Huske won bronze in this event at worlds last year, and she qualified for the final in fifth place with a time of 53.67.

Men’s 100m Freestyle — Heats World Record: 46.86, David Popovici (ROU) — 2022 US Record: 46.96, Caeleb Dressel — 2019 US Open Record: 47.39, Caeleb Dressel/Ryan held — 2021/2019 Championship Record: 47.39, Caeleb Dressel/Ryan Held — 2021/2019 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 48.51 2022 US Trials Top 4 Time: 48.25 2022 Worlds Medal Time: 47.71

Top 8:

Ryan Held (NYAC) — 47.63 Jack Alexy (CAL) — 47.75 Destin Lasco (CAL) — 47.87 Matt King (TFA) — 47.93 Macguire McDuff (FLOR) — 48.08 Justin Ress (MVN) — 48.14 Chris Giuliano (ND) — 48.17 Drew Kibler (SCC) — 48.37

Uh, okay. It was a crazy end to the session, because there was a kind of changing of the guard. Let’s start with who came back.

No one wasted time chasing him this morning as he clocked 48.37 to get back into the ‘A’ final. For context, last year it was a 48.73. Ryan Held leads the way, throwing a 47.63 in the penultimate inning. Looks good for fifth place in the world so far this year. It’s also faster than he went to the World Championships last year and less than three-tenths off his shared US Open and Championship record.

Cal’s men showed up in this event, with Jack Alexy and Destin Lasco holding the second and third fastest times this morning – 47.75 and 47.87, respectively. Both of their swims were the best of their lives and scored their first swims in less than 48 seconds. Alexy held a previous record of 48.69 at the Olympic trials, and Lasco dropped 48.75 at the 2022 U.S. Nationals.

Matt King, Macguire McDuff and Chris Giuliano also broke career records by a considerable margin. King also joined the under-48-second club for the first time, going from 48.33 to 47.93. McDuff narrowly missed becoming the fifth man under that barrier, dropping more than a second off his previous record of 49.06.

Drew Kibler rounded out the top eight with a 48.37. He and Held are the only top four in 2022 to return for the championship round tonight.

So, onto the duds. Caeleb Dressel never seemed to start from lane four in the final round. He was last in the heat, stopping the clock at 49.42. He finished 29th, missing out on the finals altogether. Two other big names to miss the final are Brooks Curry and Hunter Armstrong, who finished second and fourth last year. Curry was 11th (48.63) and Armstrong 12th (48.65).

