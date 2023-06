Ukraine has reclaimed territory held by Russia since 2014, the UK said. As Zelensky visits the front | world news

The UK Ministry of Defense said it was “very likely” that Ukrainian forces may have recaptured areas occupied by Russia since 2014.

In a new information update, British officials said small progress had been made eastward from Krasnokhorivka, near Donetsk, located on the old control line.

The British analysis added that “the recent simultaneous attacks on Ukraine across Donbas” may have overextended separatist forces in the region.

It is believed to be one of the first cases of success since the outbreak of war in February.

Director Wagner’s Whereabouts Confirmed – Live Update

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that his forces had advanced “in all directions”.

He visited soldiers in the East and South, including Donetsk and Zaporizhia, giving awards and posing for pictures on a journey spanning “hundreds of kilometers”.

And in a nightly video speech delivered on the train, Zelenskyy described it as a “happy day” when he met “utterly heroic people.”

Sky defense and security analyst Professor Michael Clarke said Ukraine was taking advantage of the Russian chaos caused by Wagner’s rebellion over the weekend.

“them [the Ukrainians] I used this opportunity to increase the pressure across the front to see where the gap was,” he said.

Professor Clarke said Wagner’s troops held a large part of the Russian frontline and questioned whether they would return after taking a break after the Battle of Bahmut and the recent mutiny.

He pointed out that the Volga and Wagner groups accounted for up to 25% of the forces fighting on the Russian front, meaning that Putin’s regime “may have lost a significant portion in their consolidation.”

Read More: Putin Meets Troops After Failed Rebellion What Does This Mean For War In Ukraine?

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

6:39 How did Wagner influence the war in Ukraine?

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell suggested that the attempted armed insurrection showed that the war was “dissolving Russia’s political system”.

“The monster that Putin created with Wagner, that monster is biting him now. The monster is working against his creator,” he said.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

2:10 Putin gives a speech thanking the military.

Zelensky, who has found new momentum since the start of the counteroffensive, held a meeting with senior generals about the next steps for the Ukrainian forces.

The president also participated in negotiations on a weapons supply package with US President Joe Biden and other allies.

“All our lands will be free. Absolutely everything.” His video speech concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-has-recaptured-territory-held-by-russia-since-2014-uk-says-as-zelenskyy-visits-frontline-12910629 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos