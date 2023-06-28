US Supreme Court rejects attempt to give lawmakers unchecked power over elections





The problem was the doctrine of the “independent state legislature” Conservative CJ Roberts wrote the 6-3 ruling

June 27 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a legal theory favored by many conservatives that could give absolute power to state legislatures to set rules for presidential and legislative elections and write voter maps giving enormous advantages to the party already in power.

The justices, in a 6-3 ruling written by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, ruled against Republican state lawmakers in a case stemming from a legal battle over their map of the 14 U.S. House of Representatives districts. United in North Carolina. Last year, the state’s highest court blocked the map as illegally biased against Democratic voters.

Lawmakers had asked judges to adopt a once fringe legal theory called the “independent state legislature” doctrine that would remove any role for state courts and state constitutions in regulating federal elections. Critics of the doctrine, including many jurists, Democrats and liberal suffrage advocates, have called it a threat to American democratic standards.

The doctrine is based in part on the declaration in the U.S. Constitution that “the times, places, and manner of ‘federal elections’ shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof”.

“The Electoral Clause does not insulate the state legislatures from the ordinary exercise of state judicial review,” Roberts wrote of this constitutional provision.

The ruling still puts the Supreme Court or other federal courts in a position to second-guess state courts in certain types of election-related cases.

Roberts was joined by fellow conservative justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett as well as the three liberal members of the court. Conservative justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented, saying the case should have been dismissed.

Manipulating electoral boundaries to marginalize some voters and increase the influence of others is called gerrymandering. Critics of the doctrine have said its application would make it easy for legislatures to enact new voting restrictions or pursue extreme partisan gerrymandering. In 2019, the Supreme Court barred federal judges from curbing partisan gerrymandering.

The doctrine has gained traction among some Republican politicians, who have passed laws and restrictions in many states that they say are aimed at combating voter fraud. Those efforts accelerated following former Republican President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him by widespread voter fraud.

Abha Khanna, attorney for some of the card’s challengers, hailed Tuesday’s decision as a “resounding victory for free and fair elections in the United States.”

The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said: “This is a good decision that limits some of the power of Republican state legislatures and the decision affirms the importance of checks and balances. But Republican lawmakers Carolina and across the country remain a very real threat to democracy as they continue to pass laws to manipulate elections for partisan gain by interfering with the freedom to vote.”

Roberts, while rejecting key lawmakers’ arguments, warned that “state courts have no free rein” to undermine the power the US Constitution gives state legislatures to craft election rules.

Roberts stopped short of announcing a legal test to determine when a state court has strayed too far, but that finding could still give politicians another chance to defend disputed rules or cards.

The issue “will certainly come before the courts in the years to come, when state courts reject the maps drawn by law and take it upon themselves to draw the districts,” said Michael Dimino, a professor at Widener University Commonwealth Law School in Pennsylvania.

DRAWING ELECTORAL DISTRICTS

The North Carolina Supreme Court, whose justices are elected by state voters, ruled last year that the Republican-drawn map unlawfully disadvantages Democrats and that partisan gerrymandering violates the state constitution. from North Carolina. A replacement map was in effect for the November 2022 elections.

The composition of the state court changed in the November election from a 4-3 Democratic majority to a 5-2 Republican majority. In April, he reversed his 2022 ruling, finding that state courts lack the power to curb politicians’ electoral mapping to entrench a party in power.

Timothy Moore, the speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives who defended the Republican-drawn map, said “fortunately the current North Carolina Supreme Court has rectified the bad precedent set by the previous majority.”

“We will continue to move forward with the redistricting process later this year,” Moore added.

Electoral districts are redrawn every decade to reflect demographic changes as measured by a national census, last taken in 2020. In most states, this redrawing is done by the ruling party, which can lead to a manipulation of the card for partisan purposes.

Many plaintiffs, including Democratic voters, sued after North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature passed its version of the Congressional map in 2021. The plaintiffs argued the map violated provisions of the constitution of the State of North Carolina regarding free elections and freedom of assembly, among others.

Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/us-supreme-court-rebuffs-republicans-dispute-over-north-carolina-electoral-map-2023-06-27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos