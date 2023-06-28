UK Heatwave Update: Temporary Relief for Brits as Temperatures Soar in July





The UK is set to experience some cloudy days with rain moving eastward across the country.

The south of England and Wales will be mostly dry, but with a few occasional sunny or sunny days, it will be rather muggy for all, the UK Met department forecast.

The night will be mostly cloudy with light rain and drizzle in some places. Some heavy rain is expected across Northern Ireland early in the morning but temperatures will be in the high double digits with a light southwesterly wind.

“The rain will spread across Scotland throughout the day. We will see some spill over into northern England and parts of northern and western Wales,” Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin was quoted as saying in The Mirror.

“Eventually we will see it enter a little bit east of the Pennines and finally into parts of northeast Scotland.

“In the meantime, western Scotland will remain fairly wet, while eastern Northern Ireland may be dry. Much of the southern half of England will be dry and will look considerably cloudy compared to Monday,” he added.

“A light breeze will blow, and it will be foggy and cloudy even in the west around the coast and hills.”

Clouds will thicken and lower during the day in the west over London and southeast England. Some patchy rain may be possible, mainly in the north, but in general dry and cloudy conditions are expected with highs reaching 22C.

Rain will continue across the region on Tuesday evening, with clear skies through the night. However, as temperatures drop to 17C, cloudy conditions will continue with more rain or drizzle, mainly in north-east London.

Northern Ireland will be mostly cloudy with the most sustained rain. Particularly in the southern regions, it will rain heavily at times in the middle of the day. There will also be occasional fresh south or southwest winds with highs reaching 20C.

Cloud cover will increase overnight with occasional heavy rain and showers reaching western counties as temperatures reach 11C.

Hot weather in the UK could continue into summer with new forecasts suggesting temperatures could soar to new heights in July.

However, the National Weather Service said it was not yet clear whether the remainder of the season would be able to match the record-breaking conditions set in the harsh conditions of the summer of 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/heatwave-forecast-uk-weather-warning-b2364721.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

