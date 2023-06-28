Insurers pull back as US weather disasters escalate





CORRECTION: Eric Andersen is chairman of consulting firm Aon plc. A previous version of this story contained incorrect information.

The insurance industry is increasingly wary of the risks presented by weather and natural disasters, prompting large companies to reduce their presence in the most vulnerable states.

In June, Farmers Insurance announced in a memo that it would no longer write new property insurance policies in Florida, citing “catastrophe costs … at historically high levels.” Earlier in the month, AIG stopped issuing policies along the Sunshine State’s hurricane-vulnerable coast.

These followed State Farm, California’s largest homeowners insurer, which in May announced a moratorium on new policies in the state, blaming “rapidly growing catastrophe exposure.” The decision came after years of devastating wildfires that sent insurance rates skyrocketing in California.

Eric Andersen, chairman of consultancy Aon plc, said in testimony before the Senate Budget Committee in March that reinsurance companies – companies that help insurers with costs – have also withdrawn from the areas. high risk, especially those vulnerable to flooding and forest fires. .

“Just as the US economy was overexposed to mortgage risk in 2008, the economy today is overexposed to climate risk,” he said.

The industry is also feeling the pinch beyond the east and west coasts, according to Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute. He noted that dozens of companies have reduced their presence in Louisiana, including 50 that have stopped writing new policies in the state’s hurricane-prone parishes.

“This isn’t just a story about Florida and California – across the country there are insurers who are less willing to take risks,” from those along major rivers to areas vulnerable to tornadoes, said said Benjamin Keys, assistant professor of real estate at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Louisiana, in particular, has received less attention than California and Florida, but the state’s insurance industry has been rocked by recent intense storm seasons.

“Many smaller, undercapitalized insurers in Louisiana were unable to handle the volume of losses from the 2020-21 hurricane season,” Friedlander said.

The industry, which has always taken a more reactive approach to disasters, is changing its strategy as such events become harder to ignore, he added.

“The industry is now taking the approach of what’s called predict and prevent, which means being proactive in dealing with climate risk and making sure insurance coverage reflects that and making sure homes and companies are taking preventative action,” Friedlander told The Hill.

He noted that while Farmers made headlines, it’s the 15th insurer to stop writing new policies in Florida in the past 18 months. While most of those companies didn’t pull out of the state outright, he added, three did.

“Insurers are in many ways the first to act” in response to trends such as extreme weather and natural disasters, Keys said. “They have a significant amount of money at stake, so they are very exposed to the downside.”

Florida is in a unique position, Friedlander said, due to a combination of high fraud rates and widespread litigation, both of which drive up the cost of insurance in addition to weather risks. A state law enacted this year creates a property insurance safety net in hopes of easing some costs, but it’s not yet clear how well it will counter those factors, which have been building up for years. .

“The difference is in California and Louisiana, [insurance costs are] mainly climatic,” he said. “They don’t have the artificial factors that we have here in Florida.”

Florida also has a longer history of insurers coming and going, Keys added, dating back to Hurricane Andrew in 1992, the most destructive hurricane in terms of property damage in state history.

“That means the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens Insurance, has become the largest insurer in the state,” he said, in addition to the federal flood insurance program.

“There is no equivalent for California wildfires, so the risks in California are borne much more directly.”

Keys also noted that the rulings do not mean insurers will never write policies or operate in the state again. Rather, he said, they should be understood as a way for insurers to negotiate, both about what they can charge in premiums and what factors they can weigh.

“It’s not that [insurers] I don’t wanna do business in your state, that’s it [they] do not want to do business at current premiums [they] can charge,” he said.

In the meantime, however, none of the climate risks and natural disasters in question show any sign of abating.

In March, Florida’s state insurer said its funds had been “significantly depleted” by 2022’s Hurricane Ian, and it would be forced to collect the $14 billion shortfall from policyholders if the state was seeing a major hurricane in 2023.

On the West Coast, the National Interagency Fire Center said in early June that it forecast “likely above normal temperatures” in the West this summer.

“Obviously insurers are looking at this predict and prevent approach and they’re also tackling risk exposure and looking at where they can do business profitably,” Friedlander said. “We’re going to see more companies make similar decisions.”

