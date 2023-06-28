1 dead, 2 injured in crash on US 70 in Clayton





Tuesday, June 27, 2023 3:31 a.m.

CLAYTON, NC (WTVD) – One person has been killed and a teenage driver has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Johnston County.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on US Highway 70 near Financial Drive, near the Walmart entrance in Clayton.

Clayton Police Chief Greg Tart said a 17-year-old in a 2005 Toyota Camry was driving in the left-hand lane heading east and several witnesses told officers that, prior to the wreckage, the boy and someone in a black Dodge Ram truck speeding and driving aggressively

The Camry then slammed into a 2017 Toyota Rav4, which rolled over and struck a 2023 Honda CRV on Financial Drive that was at the stop sign while waiting to turn onto the eastbound lanes of US 70.

Rav4 driver Joan Ann Drake, 63, of Clayton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver suffered a hand laceration and was taken to WakeMed and transferred to WakeMed Pediatrics.

The driver of the CRV, a 26-year-old woman, was not seriously injured.

None of the vehicles had passengers, police said.

The eastbound lanes of US 70 have been closed while officers investigate.

.

Clayton Police continue to investigate and piece together the crash. The charges are pending the results of the investigation, police said.

Get real-time traffic updates

Copyright 2023 WTVD-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc11.com/clayton-deadly-crash-highway-70-us/13429814/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos