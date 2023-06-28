UK weather: ‘heat dome’ set to be blown up by 40C ‘in weeks’ by Britons





‘Hit Dome’ is on its way to England. Photo: Getty

A ‘heat dome’ is heading to the UK this summer as Brits face the prospect of 40C in just a few weeks.

Heat domes occur when the atmosphere traps hot air from the ocean, causing temperatures to soar.

A lot of heat is expected in late July and August, which is usually the hottest time of the year in the UK.

It occurs amidst El Niño, a global weather event that is already raising temperatures around the world and is set to continue.

The heatwave is over “for the time being” with the onset of “typical temperate weather” for two weeks, but temperatures may begin to rise rapidly by the end of next month.

READ MORE: 2 weeks of heat wave to hit UK as temperatures ‘will soar to 40C’

Late July to mid-August is generally the hottest period of the year in the UK. Photo: Getty

“The heat isn’t over yet,” senior weather consultant Jim Dale told the Mirror.

“We are now approaching two weeks of normal temperate weather.” But we still have the rest of July, and then we enter the traditional hottest spell of the year, the first two weeks of August.

“As El Niño starts to get the ball rolling, it could mean that we can go back to the heat dome as we go into the 6th to 8th week of August and the end of July as far as global impact is concerned.”

Read more: Retail sales unexpectedly increased thanks to lower gasoline prices and warmer weather.

READ MORE: Britain bakes bread: Britain has embarked on five more heatwaves this summer as Sunday becomes the joint hottest day of 2023.

He continued, “We could easily get these heat spikes again in North Africa.

“There is every chance we can top the 32.2C from the beginning of the year, which will be a nice peak in a normal year.

“But there is also a possibility of breaking through 35C in July and the second week of August. That is a 50/50 chance.

“40C degrees are more likely in August than July. But when it comes to summer, there’s everything to play with.”

England could hit 40C again this summer. Photo: Getty

It comes amid huge spikes in temperatures worldwide, including in Spain, where there are warnings that temperatures could reach 44C.

There are also warnings of an increased chance of thunderstorms as temperatures rise in the UK.

“It tends to end in thunderstorms when it’s hot weather that builds up over two or three days,” Dale added.

“Give it a week and we’ll see a little more before it gets back to proper heat.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/uk-heat-dome-40-degrees-temperatures/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos