USGA admits fumbling Rory McIlroy decision at US Open





It may not have made sense in the end, but the USGA has admitted to botching a crucial decision in the last round of the US Open which awarded free relief to Rory McIlroy.

While playing the par-5 14th hole at the Los Angeles Country Club earlier this month, McIlroy sent his third shot into a fescue-embedded bunker to the point where he was initially unable to find it.

Courtney Myrhum, the rules official who was on the hole, granted McIlroy a free waiver, but USGA governance director Thomas Pagel told Sports Illustrated the relief was improperly granted.

“The nearest relief point has been misidentified; he should have been directly behind the ball,” Pagel said. “If there is no area immediately behind the ball, you go to the nearest point in the general area. But if you look at where the ball was embedded, there was a grassy area below and that should have been the starting point.

Rory McIlroy gets a ruling from a golf official for relief after his golf ball was plugged into a green side bunker during the US Open Getty Images Scottie Scheffler joins Rory McIlroy as he tries to find his ball Getty Pictures

The problem wasn’t that McIlroy shouldn’t have been relieved at all; rather, he should have moved from a less advantageous place.

“His ball was 100 per cent down,” Pagel said. “And an embedded ball that’s not in the sand is entitled to relief. Now Rory has done everything at the referee’s discretion. At his discretion, his judgment was that the reference point for relief was to the side of the ball. And from a power point of view, that’s the end of the story.

Pagel added that Myrhum is “an extremely skilled referee and did everything in her judgment to operate the drop”, but that the benchmark for the drop was incorrect.

The difference wouldn’t have been more than 18 inches, according to the report, and it shouldn’t have been inside the bunker.

It ultimately didn’t matter much, as McIlroy couldn’t get his ball up and down to save par, and ended up taking a bogey six on the hole.

Rory McIlroy hits a drive during US OpenGetty Images

This bogey ended up being the difference at the end of the tournament, with Wyndham Clark winning by one shot and McIlroy unable to get another birdie for the rest of the day.

It was an unconventional US Open, with many fans and players unhappy with the easy conditions the course offered, especially early in the tournament.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele both shot a 62 on the first day of the tournament, which was the highest single-round score record in US Open history, a tournament said to be “the toughest test in the golf”.

