Apple says the proposed UK law poses a serious threat to end-to-end encryption.





Apple has become the latest operator of an encrypted messaging service raising concerns about UK online safety legislation, BBC News reported. End-to-end encryption is an important feature to protect the privacy of journalists, human rights activists, and diplomats. It also helps everyday citizens protect themselves from surveillance, identity theft, fraud and data leaks, the statement said. Online safety legislation poses a serious threat to these protections and could put UK citizens at greater risk.

In a statement, Apple, along with the likes of WhatsApp and Signal, opposes a provision that would allow telecommunications regulator Ofcom to use certified technology to tech companies to identify and quickly remove child sexual abuse content that is communicated publicly or privately. do. Apple calls for this section to amend the legislation to provide explicit protections for end-to-end encryption.

If implemented in writing, [this bill] An open letter signed by Ofcom could force end-to-end encrypted communications services to actively scan private messages, which in turn would defeat the purpose of end-to-end encryption and compromise the privacy of all users, says the open letter. Responsible for 7 secure messaging apps including WhatsApp and Signal. (Apple is not a signatory.) In short, the bill poses an unprecedented threat to the privacy, safety and security of all British citizens and those with whom they interact.

The government argued that the bill’s rules were necessary to catch criminals. We support strong encryption, but we can’t make the public pay the price of protecting it. End-to-end encryption cannot be allowed to thwart efforts to catch perpetrators of the most egregious crimes, a government spokesperson previously told The Guardian.

As of this writing, an online safety bill is making its way through the UK’s House of Lords, with hopes of passing it sometime this summer. Amendments to the bill are making headlines, such as new rules that criminalize the sharing of deepfake private images and make it easier to prosecute those who share revenge porn.

