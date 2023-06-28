Meet the humans trying to protect us from the AI





A year ago, the idea of ​​having a meaningful conversation with a computer was science fiction. But since the launch of OpenAIs ChatGPT last November, life has started to look more like a techno-thriller with a fast-paced plot. Chatbots and other generative AI tools are beginning to profoundly change the way people live and work. But whether that plot turns out to be uplifting or dystopian will depend on who helps write it.

Fortunately, just as artificial intelligence evolves, so does the group of people who build and study it. This is a more diverse crowd of leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and activists than those who laid the groundwork for ChatGPT. Although the AI ​​community remains predominantly male, in recent years some researchers and companies have pushed to make it more welcoming to women and other underrepresented groups. And the field now includes many people concerned with more than just creating algorithms or making money, thanks to a largely female-led movement that considers the ethical and societal implications of technology. Here are some of the humans shaping this accelerated scenario. Knight

About the art

I wanted to use generative AI to capture the potential and unease felt when we explore our relationship with this new technology, says artist Sam Cannon, who worked alongside four photographers to enhance the portraits with created backgrounds by AI. It felt like a conversation that gave images and ideas to the AI, and the AI ​​offered its own in return.

Rumman Chowdhury

Rumman Chowdhury led Twitter’s ethical AI research until Elon Musk acquired the company and fired his team. She is the co-founder of Humane Intelligence, a non-profit organization that uses crowdsourcing to reveal vulnerabilities in AI systems, designing contests that challenge hackers to induce bad behavior in algorithms. Its first event, scheduled for this summer with support from the White House, will test generative AI systems from companies such as Google and OpenAI. Chowdhury says large-scale public testing is needed because of the widespread repercussions of AI systems: if the implications of this will affect society at large, then aren’t the best experts members of society at large? wide ? Khari Johnson

Sarah Birds’ job at Microsoft is to keep the generative AI the company is adding to its desktop apps and other products from going off the rails. While she’s seen text generators like the one behind the Bing chatbot become more capable and useful, she’s also seen them improve at spitting out biased content and harmful code. His team is working to contain this dark side of technology. AI could change many lives for the better, says Bird, but none of that is possible if people worry about the technology producing stereotypical results. K J

Yejin Choi, a professor at the School of Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Washington, is developing an open-source model called Delphi, designed to have a sense of right and wrong. She is interested in how humans perceive Delphi’s moral statements. Choi wants systems as good as those from OpenAI and Google that don’t require huge resources. The current focus on scale is very unhealthy for a variety of reasons, she says. It’s total concentration of power, just too expensive, and unlikely to be the only way. W.K.

Margaret Mitchell founded Googles Ethical AI research team in 2017. She was fired four years later after a dispute with executives over an article she co-authored. He warned that the big language models of the technology behind ChatGPT can reinforce stereotypes and cause other harms. Mitchell is now chief ethics officer at Hugging Face, a startup developing open-source AI software for programmers. She works to ensure the company’s releases don’t cause nasty surprises and encourages the field to put people before algorithms. Generative models can be helpful, she says, but they can also undermine people’s sense of truth: we risk losing touch with the facts of the story. K J

When Inioluwa Deborah Raji started out in AI, she worked on a project that found biases in facial analysis algorithms: they were less accurate on dark-skinned women. The findings led Amazon, IBM and Microsoft to stop selling facial recognition technology. Today, Raji works with the Mozilla Foundation on open-source tools that help people check AI systems for flaws like bias and inaccuracy, including large language models. Raji says the tools can help communities harmed by AI to challenge claims by powerful tech companies. People are actively denying that harm is happening, she says, so gathering evidence is integral to any progress in this area. K J

Daniela Amodei previously worked on AI policy at OpenAI, helping lay the groundwork for ChatGPT. But in 2021, she and several others left the company to create Anthropic, a public benefit corporation that is developing its own approach to AI security. The startups’ chatbot, Claude, has a constitution guiding its behavior, based on principles drawn from sources such as the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Amodei, president and co-founder of Anthropics, says ideas like this will reduce misconduct today and perhaps help limit more powerful AI systems in the future: thinking long-term about the potential impacts of this technology could be very important. W.K.

Lila Ibrahim is chief operating officer at Google DeepMind, a research unit at the heart of Google’s generative AI projects. She sees running one of the world’s most powerful AI labs as less a job than a moral calling. Ibrahim joined DeepMind five years ago, after nearly two decades at Intel, in hopes of helping AI evolve in a way that benefits society. One of his roles is to chair an internal review board that discusses how to expand the benefits of DeepMinds projects and avoid poor outcomes. I thought if I could contribute some of my experience and expertise to help bring this technology out into the world in a more responsible way, it was worth being here, she says. Morgan Meaker

