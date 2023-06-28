Confusion MVNO updates as UK Lyca mobile users transition from O2 to EE





Customers of Lyca Mobile, a British mobile operator that has long since signed Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) contracts to leverage its O2 (VMO2) national network, have begun informing ISPreview over the past few days that the service has been covertly switched. EE-based platform.

In general, we expect major changes to MVNO vendor agreements to be notified to customers, often months in advance. One of the reasons for this is that a change in vendor can lead to major challenges, such as differences in mobile broadband speeds and typical 4G/5G network coverage, which can be both positive and negative in nature. New service features frequently promoted by operators may also be introduced.

However, in this case, we first learned what was happening when several Lyca Mobile users on ISPreview’s discussion forum (here) started reporting unexpected changes. At the time of writing, some Lyca Mobile customers are still on the O2 side of the MVNO platform, while others are actively moving to the EE network.

Customers who switched from Lyca’s O2 to the EE platform often, but not always, sent advance texts (SMS) announcing vague upgrades. “Starting tomorrow, we will be performing network upgrades to improve service. It may hang occasionally. If you are experiencing network issues, restart your mobile device to resolve the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience. thank you.”

Lyca’s own website currently makes no mention of a planned swap to an EE-based MVNO platform and continues to tout their service as being O2-based. We have contacted Lyca Mobile’s public relations agency for an urgent comment and hope to update you again soon.

Update 1:56pm

Lyca Mobile has just informed us that it has won a multi-million pound contract from BTWholesale to provide MVNO services in the UK. This will give customers access to EE for a new phase of growth. This gives UK customers direct access to EE’s 4G and 5G radio access networks (5G networks currently cover 68% of the UK population, with 4G increasing to 99%).

The partnership will also provide Lyca Mobile customers with “future access” to services such as WiFi calling.

Lyca Group CEO Richard Schfer said:

“Partnering with BT Wholesale is an important milestone in Lyca Mobiles strategy to reach a wider segment of UK mobile users with a powerful proposition designed to give consumers what they want from their mobile provider. This is a cost-effective and high-quality service. . Network performance has become a major concern for mobile users in competitive markets. With the EE network, Lyca Mobile customers can enjoy the famous low-cost service, as well as high-speed connectivity and increased range.

I would also like to thank O2 for their partnership over the years. Without their support, we would not have grown into the thriving business we are today and we will always be truly grateful for their leadership, innovation and collaboration.”

The biggest question for existing customers right now is whether this will result in negative package changes, such as price increases in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ispreview.co.uk/index.php/2023/06/confusion-as-uk-lyca-mobile-users-swap-from-o2-to-ee-mvno.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos