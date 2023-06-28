Explanation: The Sino-American military cold: do they talk at all?





HONG KONG, June 27 (Reuters) – As military deployments intensify in East Asia, the high-level defense dialogue between China and the United States remains frozen. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made no progress on the issue during his visit to Beijing last week. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attempted to speak with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu at a defense conference in Singapore this month, but did not go further. beyond a handshake.

WHAT IS THE SITUATION NOW?

General Li, appointed in March, remains sanctioned by the United States for his role in a 2017 arms purchase from Russia’s largest arms exporter, Rosoboronexport. Chinese officials have repeatedly said they want those sanctions, imposed in 2018, to be dropped to facilitate talks.

Li and other senior officials also say they want signs of ‘mutual respect’ from the United States – a relaxation of its patrols and surveillance off China’s coast and an end to arms sales. in Taiwan. Neither is about to happen. The tension predates Li’s appointment, with Beijing cutting three military lines of communication in August 2022 in protest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. This derailed planned talks between theater-level commands, regular defense policy coordination and military maritime consultations, which included operational security issues.

A senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that since 2021, China has refused or failed to respond to more than a dozen requests for dialogue with the Pentagon and to nearly 10 requests for commitment at the operational level.

Countries in the region are watching closely, with some wariness of being drawn into a wider conflict or being forced to choose between superpowers.

Both serving and retired military officers stress the importance of smooth communications beyond political leaders, given the dangers of operational miscalculations.

HOW DEEP IS THE GEL?

Significantly, it’s not total. Chinese diplomats and analysts say military attachés at embassies in Beijing and Washington are still able to meet with officials — an important part of routine communication.

Operationally, routine military communications between ships and between aircraft are still taking place and are, according to three diplomats familiar with the situation, often professional at a grassroots level. In tense moments, however, he is more tense.

Senior Chinese military intelligence officials also attended a secret meeting of regional spies in Singapore earlier this month – a session that included US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.

WHAT ABOUT THE FUTURE?

Washington will continue to press for military dialogue — it’s not a reward but a necessity, Austin said this month — but there are no signs the United States is about to drop sanctions on Li. And changes in US deployments in East Asia or a significant change in its position in Taiwan are even more unlikely.

As Li is set to serve a five-year term, some Chinese analysts say it will be impossible for the United States to encourage talks with military officials above or below him.

“The US sanction against Li is like a tiger blocking the way,” said Zhou Bo, a retired PLA senior colonel and senior researcher at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Yang Tao, a senior Chinese foreign ministry official, also highlighted the sanctions imposed on Li this week, telling Reuters during a briefing that it was “one of the reasons why we cannot have a military-to-military exchanges. The United States must first remove this barrier.”

Some defense analysts say that in the short term, routine talks between theater commanders would build trust and ease tensions.

Another US official said Indo-Pacific Command Chief Admiral John Aquilino had a standing request to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Eastern Theater Commander General Lin Xiangyang, but the conversation had not not yet taken place. The official said some lower-level interactions with the Chinese military have continued.

Longer term, the Pentagon is keen to deepen its engagement with China on broader strategic issues, particularly its nuclear weapons buildup, but has flagged challenges ahead.

“It remains unclear how (Chinese) leaders and policymakers accept the premises of strategic stability, including the usefulness of stability and crisis communications,” said the Pentagon’s annual China report. last November. “(Chinese) officials have been reluctant to engage on nuclear, cyberspace and space issues with respect to strategic risk reduction in official or unofficial dialogue, especially in defense channels. “

In Singapore this month, General Li told an audience of regional counterparts and academics that China remained open to a military relationship but that the “fundamental principle” should be mutual respect.

Without it, he said, “then our communications will not be productive.”

Reporting by Greg Torode in Hong Kong and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Additional reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart in Washington. Editing by Gerry Doyle

