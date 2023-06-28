UK has made no progress on climate plan, says government owns advisors | net neutrality





The government’s plan to achieve net zero has been comprehensively criticized in an atrocious report from its own advisors, who say it is missing targets on almost all fronts.

Despite skyrocketing energy prices and a cost-of-living crisis, fewer homes were insulated last year under government-funded initiatives than in the previous year. There is little progress on transport emissions, no coherent program for behavioral change, and no decisions yet on hydrogen for home heating.

Meanwhile, new wind and solar power plant installations and power grid upgrades are still too slow to achieve net zero, according to the Climate Change Commission. Stopped.

The CCC’s outgoing chairman, Lord Deben, said the UK had lost the leadership on climate action it showed at Cop26 2021 and had done a lot, such as approving new coal mines and new oil and gas fields in the North Sea. Unacceptable.

He said the commission’s confidence that the government will meet its near-term carbon reduction target by 2030 was much lower than last year, despite ministers’ announcement of a new green strategy. We fell behind and others were ahead, he said. This is not a report suggesting satisfactory progress.

Greenhouse gas emissions are declining by less than 3% annually, but should double over the next eight years.

The commission has warned that the UK can no longer expand its airports without closures elsewhere or capacity reductions, but the government doesn’t seem to have taken it.

According to the CCC’s latest annual report released on Wednesday, utility bills for electric vehicles are more expensive than necessary and the government expects transport emissions to be higher than previously recognized. Parliament.

The report also found:

According to the report, the number of households receiving energy efficiency improvements under the government’s mandatory energy company scheme fell by more than half, from 383,700 in 2021 to 159,600 in 2022. At least 1 million to 2 million homes need to be upgraded each year to meet Net Zero.

Homes that need to be retrofitted with low-carbon heating and efficiency measures are still being built because the government has not yet introduced the future housing standards promised.

Whether or not to use hydrogen to heat homes won’t be decided until 2026, leaving homes and boiler companies in a quandary.

Emissions from transport remain high because the government made the political choice to allow road traffic to increase instead of encouraging people to use public transport.

There is no coherent program to encourage people to change their high-carbon lifestyle.

There is no clear policy to decarbonize emissions from steel production or other heavy industries.

CCC Chief Executive Chris Stark said: What is missing is some kind of political leadership. You are pushing a series of ties into government, and no one at the top has raised it to a necessary political priority. Until then, this program [of reaching net zero] You will dive into the sand.

Greenpeace UK’s Political Director, Rebecca Newsom, said:

The 438-page annual progress report was the 15th committee since the 2008 Climate Change Act and the last for former Conservative Environment Minister Deven, who stepped down after an extended 10-year term as chair. Interim Chairman, Professor Piers Forster, a Leeds scientist, will take over while a replacement is sought.

Deben said ministers could still step out. What I am looking for is essential leadership when we are in a moment of global as well as national emergency.

Conservative MP Alok Sharma, who chaired Cop26, urged governments to lift the ban on onshore wind power, catch up with rivals in green jobs and demonstrate leadership internationally before the next UN climate summit, Cop28. place in November.

In the global race to attract green investment, jobs and growth, the UK risks falling behind without a tangible response to other countries’ initiatives, such as the US’s anti-inflation laws, he said.

A government spokesperson said: We are proud of the UK’s record as a world leader in net zero. We are making tangible progress and reducing energy costs far beyond other countries, saving hundreds of pounds starting next month.

The UK is reducing emissions faster than any other G7 country and has attracted billions of dollars of investment in renewables, which now account for 40% of Britain’s electricity. In the past year alone, we have confirmed state support for nuclear projects for the first time in 30 years and invested billions of dollars to launch new industries such as carbon capture and floating offshore wind.

With Net Zero and a new division dedicated to energy security, we are driving economic growth, creating jobs, lowering our energy bills and reducing our dependence on imported fossil fuels.

