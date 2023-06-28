Russian general knew about Prigozhins rebellion plans, US officials say





A top Russian general had advance knowledge of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plans to rebel against Russian military leaders, according to US officials briefed on US intelligence on the matter, prompting questions about the leader’s support mercenary in the upper ranks.

Officials said they were trying to find out whether General Sergei Surovikin, the former top Russian commander in Ukraine, helped plan Mr Prigozhins’ actions last weekend, which posed the most dramatic threat to President Vladimir V. Putin during his 23 years in power.

General Surovikin is a respected military leader who helped strengthen defenses across battle lines after Ukraine’s counteroffensive last year, analysts say. He was replaced as Commander-in-Chief in January, but retained his influence in the conduct of war operations and remained popular with the troops.

US officials also said there were signs that other Russian generals may also have backed Mr Prigozhins’ attempt to change the leadership of the Defense Ministry by force. Current and former US officials have said Mr Prigozhin would not have launched his uprising if he had not believed that others in positions of power would come to his aid.

If General Surovikin were implicated in the events of the past weekend, it would be the latest sign of the infighting that has characterized Russian military leadership since the start of Mr. Putin’s war in Ukraine and could signal a wider divide between the supporters of Mr. Prigozhin and Mr. Putin two senior military advisers: Sergei K. Shoigu, the Minister of Defense, and General Valery V. Gerasimov, the Chief of Staff.

Mr Putin must now decide, officials say, whether he thinks General Surovikin helped Mr Prigozhin and how he should react.

On Tuesday, Russia’s domestic intelligence agency said it was dropping criminal charges of armed mutiny against Mr Prigozhin and members of his forces. But if Mr Putin finds evidence that General Surovikin helped Mr Prigozhin more directly, he will have no choice but to remove him from his command, officials and analysts say.

Some former officials say Mr Putin could decide to keep General Surovikin, if he concludes he had some knowledge of what Mr Prigozhin had planned but did not help him. For now, analysts say, Mr Putin seems determined to blame the mutiny solely on Mr Prigozhin.

Putin is reluctant to change people, said Alexander Baunov, senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. But if the Secret Service puts files on Putin’s desk and some files implicate Surovikin, that may change.

Senior US officials suggest an alliance between General Surovikin and Mr. Prigozhin may explain why Mr. Prigozhin is still alive, despite the capture of a major Russian military center and orders for an armed march on Moscow.

US officials and others interviewed for this article spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. They pointed out that much of what the United States and its allies know is preliminary. US officials have avoided publicly discussing the rebellion for fear of feeding Mr Putin’s narrative that the unrest was orchestrated by the West.

Still, US officials have an interest in spreading information that undermines the reputation of General Surovikin, whom they consider more capable and more ruthless than other members of the command. Its withdrawal would undoubtedly benefit Ukraine, whose Western-backed troops are pushing a new counter-offensive aimed at reclaiming territory seized by Moscow.

The Russian Embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

General Surovikin spoke out against the rebellion when it went public on Friday, in a video urging Russian troops in Ukraine to hold their positions and not join the uprising.

I urge you to stop, General Surovikin said in a message posted on Telegram. The enemy is just waiting for the domestic political situation to worsen in our country.

But a former official called the message similar to a hostage video. General Surovikins’ body language suggested he was uncomfortable denouncing a former ally, who shared his views on Russian military leaders, the former official said.

There were other signs of divided loyalties in the upper ranks. Another Russian general, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, made his own video appeal, calling any action against the Russian state a stab in the back of the country and the president. But hours later he surfaced in another video, chatting with Mr Prigozhin in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, where Wagner fighters have seized military installations.

Too many strange things have happened that, in my mind, suggest there was collusion that we have yet to identify, former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said in a phone interview. .

Think how easy it was to take Rostov, Mr McFaul said. There are armed guards all over Russia, and suddenly there’s no one to do anything?

Independent experts and US and allied officials said Mr Prigozhin appeared to believe large parts of the Russian military would rally to his side as his convoy headed for Moscow.

Mr Prigozhin had worked with General Surovikin during the Russian military intervention in Syria and described him as the most capable commander in the Russian army. Former officials said General Surovikin was not in favor of ousting Mr Putin from power, but appeared to agree with Mr Prigozhin that Mr Shoigu and General Gerasimov should be removed from their posts.

Surovikin is a decorated general with a complex history, said Dara Massicot, senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. He is said to be respected by the soldiers and considered competent.

Both General Surovikin and Mr. Prigozhin touched on Mr. Shoigu and General Gerasimov about the tactics used in Ukraine. While the Russian military’s overall performance in the war was widely ridiculed as disappointing, analysts credited General Surovikin and Mr. Prigozhin for Russia’s few successes.

In the case of General Surovikins, that limited success was the professionally managed withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson, where they were nearly surrounded last fall and cut off from supplies. Based on communications intercepts, US officials concluded that a frustrated General Surovikin represented a tough faction of generals determined to use the toughest tactics against the Ukrainians.

Similarly, Mr. Prigozhins Wagner’s mercenaries achieved some success in taking the eastern town of Bakhmut after a nine-month corvée in which, by Mr. Prigozhins’ own count, some 20,000 Wagner soldiers were You are. US officials and military analysts say tens of thousands of soldiers died in the fight for Bakhmut, including Wagner soldiers who were ex-convicts with little training before being sent to war. Mr. Prigozhin has frequently complained that senior Russian defense and military officials are not supplying his troops with enough weapons.

Russia’s entire military campaign in Ukraine has been characterized by a musical chair of changing generals. Last fall, when General Surovikin was put in charge of the Russian army’s effort in Ukraine, he was the second man to get the job, replacing a general who had lasted barely a month. General Surovikin didn’t last much longer, but fared much better during his weeks at the helm.

Nevertheless, in January General Surovikin was demoted and Mr Putin handed direct command of the war to General Gerasimov, who promised to put Russian forces back on the offensive. According to military and Russian analysts, General Surovikins’ demotion was widely seen as a blow to Mr Prigozhin.

