More than 100 American political leaders have slave ancestors





A slave walks past the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC, U.S., circa 1815, in this undated handout obtained by Reuters June 22, 2023. Courtesy Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERSAt least 100 members of the last Congress in session are direct descendants of ancestors who enslaved black people, representing at least 8% of Democrats in Congress and 28% of Republicans. The group includes Republican Senators Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton, and James Lankford, and Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Duckworth, Jeanne Shaheen, and Maggie Hassan.President Joe Biden and all living former U.S. presidents except Donald Trump, are direct descendants of slaves: Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. The governors of 11 of the 50 US states in 2022 were descendants of slaves, as were two Supreme Court justices the United States. Congress’s slave-holding ancestors were among the wealthiest in America before the Civil War; three-quarters were among the top 10%. Researching America’s political elite, Reuters found the names of more than 700 people enslaved by the rulers’ ancestors. people would make them less likely to vote for that candidate, and white respondents who said they were aware of having a slave ancestor were more likely than other whites to support paying reparations for slavery.

Edited by Blake Morrison

Laurent Delevingne

Thomson Reuters

Delevingne mainly works on business stories related to finance. He joined Reuters in 2015 and previously worked for CNBC.com and Absolute Return. Delevingne is a graduate of the Columbias Graduate School of Journalism and the Georgetowns School of Foreign Service.

