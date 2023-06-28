WorldSkills UK launches Center of Excellence after pilot





UK further and higher education institutions can now access world-class teacher education and networks through the scheme.

For the first time, WorldSkills UK is opening its Center of Excellence programs to all UK universities, institutions and higher education institutions.

This follows a three-year pilot program developed by WorldSkills UK in collaboration with awarding body NCFE. The program involved 46 universities and two independent training providers.

WorldSkills UK says more than 140,000 young people and nearly 5,000 educators can now access support and development opportunities through the program for an additional three years.

Members of the Center of Excellence have free access to world-class teacher education, a thought leadership community that influences policy and practice, and an innovation hub known as the Network for Innovation.

Membership registration is free.

WorldSkills UK Interim Chief Executive Ben Blackledge said the program is already delivering results for educators and young people, inspiring learners in all capacities to achieve their level of excellence.

Building on this success, we also want to provide a service for employers. That’s why the next phase of the Center of Excellence will focus on innovation, creating opportunities for business and education to come together to achieve the common goal of a truly world-class technical education system.

In key growth sectors encompassing digital, net zero and advanced manufacturing, these networks will support the development and delivery of specific technology, industry-led and internationally benchmarked education. Provides sectoral access to insights and learning from the WorldSkills network worldwide.

The program has been piloted in 48 organizations over the past three years. Two of them were ITP and the rest were FE universities (see list below). These 48 organizations will remain enrolled in the program as it is rolled out to a wider audience.

Organizations interested in the project can register here.

NCFE President David Gallagher said both organizations are committed to creating more just and inclusive societies by providing exceptional skills training.

To achieve this, we believe educators need greater access to world-class teacher education, interactive networks and international insights. That is how we can unleash their potential, so they can provide the highest quality education and training to our workforce of the future.

Software company Autodesk and Skills and Education Group are now also funding the Center for Excellence with NCFE.

Scott Forbes, Chief Operating Officer, Skills and Education Group, said: our teachers.

“We are therefore delighted to be champions as the WorldSkills UK Center of Excellence enters its next phase.”

