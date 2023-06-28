Eduardo Escobar back with Angels after becoming a US citizen





Jun 27, 2023, 09:16 PM ET

The Los Angeles Angels activated veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar from the shortlist on Tuesday, just hours after he became a U.S. citizen.

The 34-year-old Venezuelan took his American citizenship Tuesday in Florida. He was back with the team for Tuesday night’s 4-2 win over the Chicago White Sox, but did not enter the game.

“Today is a very special day for me after (becoming) an American citizen,” Escobar said on Twitter. “I will always be grateful to this country where it has given me a lot in my career. I thank God for my family, my children, my parents, my fans for always being with me in my good times and my bad times.”

Today is a very special day for me after obtaining American citizenship. I will always be grateful to this country where it has brought me a lot in my career. I thank God for my family, my children, my parents, the fans for always being with me in my good and bad times, pic.twitter.com/YmTofCdiMH

Eduardo Jose Escobar (@escobardelapica) June 27, 2023

Escobar was acquired by the Angels from the New York Mets on Friday night in exchange for Double-A right-handed pitchers Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow.

Escobar went 4 for 8 with five runs and an RBI in his first two games with the Angels. He hit .236 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 40 games with the Mets this season.

The Angels went for outfielder Jo Adell at Triple-A Salt Lake in a matching move. Adell, 24, has played one major league game this season, earning three hits at bat against the Chicago Cubs on June 8.

In 66 Triple-A games for the Salt Lake Bees this season, Adell hit .277 with 21 home runs and 53 RBIs.

