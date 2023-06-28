It’s too much for UK savers and homeowners, what about those who have neither?





According to the laws of television news, there must be two groups of people involved in any part of the interest rate. A family worried or relieved about their mortgage and a saver expressing the opposite sentiment.

No one is happy now. Soaring mortgage rates are hurting people to stop trading fixed-rate teasers, which will account for about 2.4 million households by the end of 2024.

When bank bosses were questioned on the subject in the UK Parliament last March, NatWest CEO Allison Rose repeatedly said that one in four Britons have deposits of less than $100, which suggests that the UK suggests that you have lost the habit of saving. Lloyds President Charlie Nunn said mortgage customers have an average household income of $75,000, while 80 percent of customers have less than $5,000 in savings. People who are really struggling in this cost-of-living crisis don’t have either, he suggested.

how are they doing? Pretty bad in every way. And many won’t even become customers of the biggest retail banks.

Despite the lack of good and comparable data, it is well known that a significant portion of the UK population is not served by high street banking. This exclusion increases during economic downturns as lenders become more risk averse. According to Fair4All Finance, an estimated 17 million people are financially vulnerable due to the pandemic. You have little or no savings, you have a lot of debt, you don’t have insurance, or you can’t afford your expenses.

The nonprofit will answer another controversial question on Wednesday: How many people are currently completely kicked out of the regulated credit sector? A new study by Ipsos, which surveyed 1,859 UK adults, found that 3 million people borrowed money from illegal lenders in the past three years.

A separate survey talking about borrowers and illegal lenders provides surprising information. Most borrowers are employed, and the median income for illegal loan customers ranges from 20,000 to 24,999. (The national median is about 28,000.) About 80% said they had had their credit turned down in the past three years. There was evidence of parallel lending, such as former home credit agents informally continuing to make loans to former customers.

How do they align with the official figures from the Financial Conduct Authority? Will an upcoming survey reiterate that only 200,000 (or 0.5%) adults borrowed from unlicensed lenders in the past year? Regulatory scrutiny is extensive and well-received. However, this is a difficult issue to measure that official data (recognized by FCA) tends to underestimate.

Other sources point to a growing problem. A survey last month by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found that 1.6 million households, or 14% of low-income households, took out loans from unregulated lenders. The abrdn Financial Fairness Trust found that 4% of households in the UK used an unlicensed or informal lender in the past year.

The reality is that payday loans, doorstep operators, and other forms of high-cost credit have evaporated in recent years due to tighter regulation. According to FCA, over 3 million people used this product before COVID-19. However, the volume of high-cost loans has declined by 90% over the past decade. Visiting home loans are down 75% since 2019.

What filled that void? Lack of clarity is part of the problem. A Senate amendment calling for the FCA to pay more attention to financial inclusion was defeated in the House this week. There are also arguments that bank consumer obligations, which come into effect in July, will help. However, the requirements set by customers to ensure good results can make banks more risk-averse.

One worthy proposal from the coalition of campaign groups is to copy the well-established US approach to fair banking laws. This could include appropriate reporting frameworks with incentives to show what banks are doing to address delivery gaps, either directly or in partnership with non-profit community development financial institutions or other professionals.

Some of these are already happening temporarily. NatWest gave CDFI $900,000 in hardship grants this year. However, the alternative sector in the UK is small and underfunded. In the United States, nearly three-fifths of people bank through a credit union, compared to less than 5% in the United States.

Everyone, whether a landlord or a depositor, seems to feel they are getting money from the bank. You have to be careful with people who don’t trade at all.

