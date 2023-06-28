Consumers may well fend off a US recession





A “Sold” sign outside a Toll Brothers Regency Ranch home in the Folsom housing community in Folsom, California, U.S., Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

This report comes from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast. CNBC Daily Open updates investors on everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can register here.

What you need to know today

Stocks reboundMajor U.S. indexes rose in a tech-fueled rally on Tuesday, shaking off their multi-day losing streaks. However, US futures fell slightly in overnight trading. European markets also traded higher. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.05%, snapping its six-day losing streak. That’s partly thanks to a 16% rise in shares of fintech company Wise, which reported 73% year-over-year revenue growth.

Recession warning The United States will enter a recession in the fourth quarter of this year and will continue to languish in 2024, according to HSBC Asset Management. Additionally, the Eurozone will join the United States in seeing its economy shrink next year. The bright side of this forecast: Inflation will fall rapidly and HSBC expects the Federal Reserve to cut rates by the end of this year.

Higher rates for longer For European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, inflation in the euro zone is still “too high and should remain so for too long”. In May, headline inflation was 6.1% for the region, lower than April’s reading of 7%, but still three times higher than the ECB’s 2% target. Lagarde warned that the ECB is unlikely to suspend rates, let alone cut them, anytime soon.

Unity’s AI market Shares of Unity jumped more than 15% to hit $42.38 per share after the company launched a market for artificial intelligence software. The company develops a game engine also called Unity that allows users to produce games for phones and consoles. With the new market, users can choose software from other companies to generate AI graphics, text, voice, etc.

[PRO] Seth Klarman in the MarketsLegendary investor Seth Klarman of the Baupost Group spoke to CNBC on Tuesday in an exclusive interview. Two highlights: Klarman highlighted one of the most common mistakes regular investors make when buying index funds and identified a “hunting ground” for investors looking for opportunities. Watch the full interview here.

The bottom line

Recession, recession, recession. The calls become so loud that you would still hear them even if you covered your ears.

Here’s Joseph Little, Global Chief Strategist at HSBC Asset Management: “‘The coming recession scenario will look more like the recession of the early 1990s, with our central scenario being a 1-2% decline in GDP.’

Marko Kolanovic, Chief Strategist at JPMorgan Chase: “We expect a more challenging backdrop for equities given the slowing economy and a likely recession from 4Q23/1Q24.”

Seth Klarman, Chairman and CEO of Baupost Group: “The goal of the Fed is to reduce the heat in the economy, and one way to do that is to trigger some kind of recession, so maybe it’s an event in early 2024.”

Still, new economic data out of the United States has shown a resilient economy that, with luck, could eventually defy those predictions.

Consumer confidence rose more than expected to its highest level since January 2022; the proportion of respondents expecting a recession has fallen by four percentage points (although it remains high at 69.3%).

The housing market, usually an early indicator of a slowdown, also showed surprising strength. New home sales in May were up 12.2% from April, with economists expecting a 1.2% drop. House prices in April rose 1.3% month-over-month, according to the Case-Shiller index, a closely watched indicator.

Demand for durable goods, which are typically big purchases like televisions and transportation equipment that require long-term payments, accelerated 1.7% in May. That’s faster than April’s 1.2% increase and much faster than the Dow Jones estimate of a 1% decline.

All of this data shows that the US consumer is not yet beset by higher interest rates and a (seemingly) bleaker economic outlook.

And if Wolfe Research Chief Investment Strategist Chris Senyek’s expectation that “the U.S. consumer will be the No. 1 driver of the economic outlook” turns out to be true, then this consumer strength could enable the economy America to fend off a recession, despite a chorus of voices. predict one.

