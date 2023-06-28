Majority of UK lenders sign Government Mortgage Charter





About 85% of lenders operating in the UK mortgage market have signed government charters agreeing to assist borrowers.

The charter was released yesterday following a Chancellor’s meeting with lenders on Friday to discuss the impact of rising mortgage rates on homeowners.

The agreement includes allowing borrowers to contact lenders for assistance without affecting their credit files, and allowing borrowers who have made their latest payments to switch to a new mortgage at the end of the fixed period without another economic check. included. The ability to convert without an affordability check will take effect on July 10 and will be available six months before the expiration of the borrower’s fixed term. Also, if available, you can request better likes for similar deals before the term ends.

Lenders can also agree on time information, allowing borrowers to plan ahead and assist those struggling financially before interest rates run out. This may include extending the term of the mortgage to reduce payments, switching to an interest-only structure, or temporarily deferring payments.

Starting today, lenders promise that borrowers will not be evicted from their homes without their consent within one year of the first delinquency. This does not include exceptional circumstances.

Changes will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority Rules to reflect this and updates on progress will be published by June 30th.

Lenders that have signed the charter are:

Barclays Natwest (including RBS and Ulster Bank Lloyds) Halifax and Scottish Widows Nationwide Building Society HSBC (including First Direct Santander Virgin Money) Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank TSB Co-operative Bank (including Platform and Britannia Scottish Building Society) Buckinghamshire Building Society Newcastle Building Society Hinkley and Rugby Building Society Nottingham Building Society Principality Building Society Suffolk Building Society West Bromwich Building Society Loughborough Building Society Family Building Society Coventry Building Society Yorkshire Building Society Skipton Building Society Leeds Building Society Bath Building Society Ecology Building Society The Vernon Building Society Leek Architecture Institute of Furniture Architecture Melton Mowbray Institute of Architecture Glasgow Credit Union Darlington Institute of Architecture Progressive Architectural Institute

David Postings, CEO of UK Finance, said: Lenders have reached out to and assisted millions of customers and continue to work with governments and regulators to offer customers a range of support options. Anyone concerned about their finances should contact their lender to see what options they may have for help. Contacting your lender and talking about the options available to you will not affect your credit score.

Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), added: Additional commitments from signatories provide clarity and certainty about how customers can expect to be treated.

Mortgage remains a priority for FCA and will work closely with lenders to support borrowers as part of its work with consumers who may be facing financial hardship.

We give our full support

Richard Fearon, President of the Leeds Building Society, said: We are a purpose-driven organization that empowers more people to own their homes, and our actions align with our words when our members need us most. is important.

We fully support this charter. It will provide much more peace of mind for borrowers facing financial difficulties.

Sue Hayes, CEO of The Nottingham, added: We want to do our best to support our customers during this period.

Our clients are always central to our thoughts, and working now with other banks and building associations to make this commitment allows us to continue to meet their needs.

