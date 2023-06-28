US Supreme Court Rejects Independent States Legislature Theory : NPR





The United States Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on April 21. Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images .

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the most extreme form of a controversial legal theory that, if adopted, would have radically reshaped the way elections are run, giving state legislatures virtually unchecked power to decide election rules. .

By a vote of 6 to 3, the court rejected the so-called independent state legislature theory advanced by the Republican-dominated North Carolina state legislature. Writing on behalf of the majority of the courts, Chief Justice John Roberts said the US Constitution does not, as lawmakers had asserted, shield their actions from review by state courts. Rather, he said, state legislative power is limited by federal and state constitutions, as well as ordinary state laws.

At the same time, however, Roberts said that in overseeing election arrangements, state courts “have no free rein” to overstep “the ordinary bounds of judicial review.”

How do you know when the courts override this power? The majority of the court did not say, leaving to another day the task of articulating a standard for determining when federal courts can tell a state court that it has gone too far in interpreting the law. of State.

Conservative justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett and the court’s three liberal justices, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined Roberts in the majority. Judge Clarence Thomas wrote the dissent, first saying the case no longer presented live controversy since a subsequent state Supreme Court ruling overturned the original ruling. Judge Samuel Alito joined only this part of the dissent. But Judge Neil Gorsuch joined the second part of Thomas’ dissent, which challenged the majority’s conclusion on the merits of the case.

Specifically at issue in the case was a North Carolina Supreme Court decision finding that the state legislature violated state constitutional provisions banning partisan gerrymanders. As a result, the state court ultimately drew new congressional district lines for the 2020 election, and the GOP-dominated state legislature appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The lawmakers argued that the federal Constitution’s provision delegating to state legislatures the power to set the “times, places, and manner” of elections means that only the state legislature can make election rules, not the courts, and independently of the constitutional provisions of the State.

Election experts disagree on effect of ruling

NYU law professor Richard Pildes called it “very significant” that the court rejected the extreme view of the ISL theory. But he said that “at the same time, [the court] endorsed a weaker version of this doctrine from the Independent State Legislature, and that will somehow weigh in on the 2024 election.”

UCLA law professor Richard Hasen went further, noting that Tuesday’s ruling gives federal courts a lot of new powers over state courts.

“They reserved the right to be the final arbiter on whether the state courts went too far,” he said. Decision ‘falls’ to Bush vs. Gore in 2000 election, when Chief Justice William Rehnquist and two other conservative justices ‘felt Florida state court went too far in ordering partial vote recount “. Tuesday’s ruling “vindicates the Rehnquist Agreement” from 23 years ago because instead of three votes for the Rehnquist proposal, there are now six justices who passed it, Hasen said. “I think that’s the price the liberal justices paid to get an opinion rejecting the most extreme version of this theory,” he added.

Hasen predicts that it won’t just be the Supreme Court that receives these election cases. You can easily imagine electoral losers running to friendly lower-court judges, hoping for a second bite of the apple, he says. “I think it’s going to create harm,” he said. “It’s a time bomb waiting to explode.”

But others disagree.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of litigation,” said Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Iowa. “But I wonder how successful this litigation will be. I think there is a very low probability of success.”

Others saw the decision as a clear defeat for the theory of the independent state legislature. The ruling “was a resounding, resounding victory for American democracy,” said J. Michael Luttig, a former federal judge with staunchly conservative views who worked on the Common Cause brief opposing the ISL theory. .

“This is a very forceful repudiation of the premise of the idea of ​​an independent state legislature,” said University of Illinois Law School Dean Vikram Amar, who was making part of a group of liberal and conservative scholars who filed a brief in the case. “What this case does is it reaffirms the flexibility that states have to confer power on different institutions in a way that responds to the challenges facing modern democracy,” he said.

Bush’s Legacy Against Gore

Indeed, Chief Justice Roberts, in his view for the court, has sought to reaffirm a decision he disagreed with eight years ago, a decision that allows states to address the problem of partisan gerrymandering by creating independent redistricting commissions.

That said, there were still plenty of loose threads hanging after Thursday’s decision. Roberts’ opinion pointed to the concurring opinion of Chief Justice William Rehnquist in Bush v. Gore, as well as the various differing views of the dissenters in the case. Ultimately, however, Roberts said, “We do not adopt these or any other tests by which we can measure” state court interpretations of state election laws. We only believe that state courts cannot transgress the ordinary limits of judicial review.”

In a separate concurring opinion for himself alone, Judge Kavanaugh said he saw little difference between Rehnquist’s agreement in Bush v. Gore and the opinion written by the dissidents in the case. The two, he said, “essentially convey the same point.” When federal courts review a state court’s interpretation of state law, federal courts “should show deference, but deference is not an abdication.”

And finally, while technically upholding the North Carolina Supreme Court ruling, the justices declined to say whether the state court was correct in its original ruling. That decision was overturned earlier this year after Republicans regained control of the state Supreme Court.

