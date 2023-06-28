More than 7,000 flights canceled or delayed in the United States as severe storms persist





Topline

More than 7,000 flights within, to or from the United States were canceled or delayed on Tuesday as powerful storms battered several parts of the country, with the northeast feeling the greatest impacts from obstacles to the flight which arrive shortly after United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby blasted the Federal Aviation Administrations call to cancel and delay flights this weekend due to inclement weather.

United Airlines has suffered some of the highest rates of flight cancellations and delays in… [+] The last days. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

According to FlightAware, 7,100 US flights were canceled or delayed as of 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, a number that is growing by the minute due to storms across the country.

LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport have experienced hundreds of cancellations and delays and rank #1 and #2 for canceled and delayed flights among all origin and destination airports.

The airline most affected is United, which has seen 37% of its flights delayed and 16% of them cancelled.

Peg News

Kirby, named United’s 2020 CEO, addressed the FAA in a Monday email to employees who blamed the federal government for ordering flight cancellations and delays due to weather conditions United has always been able to handle.”

Key context

Over the weekend, a multitude of storms battered the United States, bringing tornado threats and thunderstorms to states including Ohio, Arkansas and Mississippi. The FAA ordered the cancellation of thousands of flights over the weekend due to extreme weather conditions in the northeast. More than 6,500 flights were affected on Monday as more than 300 severe storms rocked the country and continued to fuel flight cancellations and delays through Tuesday.

To monitor

Whether the bumpy start to summer air travel will continue later in the season is unclear. Leaders like Kirby have blamed air traffic controllers for delays and cancellations that have significantly disrupted travel on several occasions over the past year.

Further reading

Flight cancellations and delays cause East Coast traffic jams with 6,500 flights affected (Forbes)

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby blasts FAA call to cancel and delay flights due to bad weather (CBS)

More than 1,000 flights canceled as severe weather slams the East Coast, while Texas faces possibly record heat (CNN Business)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2023/06/27/over-7000-flights-canceled-or-delayed-in-us-as-strong-storms-persist-northeast-feeling-brunt-of-impacts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos