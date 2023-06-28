



In Parliament today, Dignitas told the Health and Social Welfare Council that the UK should legalize assisted suicide. The commission received testimony from several experts in Switzerland to inform its investigation into assisted suicide.

Dignitas team member Silvan Luley said the investigation found that Dignitas had performed more than 3,600 assisted deaths and not a single case of undignified death. Luley told the inquiry it was time to change the law, noting that more than 540 British citizens had experienced assisted dying in assisted dying centres.

Legalizing assisted suicide will improve the dialogue with patients, make it more transparent, open and clear, and enable research. Doctors will feel safe and people will feel safe too.

There are several organizations in Switzerland that allow the death of people from abroad. In 2019, the Assisted Dying Coalition published a study showing that more than one UK citizen per week experiences assisted dying in Switzerland. Dignitas’ UK membership has grown by more than 80% over the past decade.

Dr Georg Bosshard, a Swiss geriatrician, said Swiss people could not conceive of an outright UK ban on assisted suicide. Samia Hurst-Majno, a professor of biomedical ethics, warned the commission of both under- and over-regulation of assisted suicide. She added that banning assisted suicide is not a measure to protect vulnerable people.

Switzerland has allowed assisted suicide since 1942, as long as the motive is not selfish. It is one of the few countries in the world that allows citizens of other countries to die assisted.

The commission met with international experts from Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada, who, like Switzerland, helped with the death of terminally ill patients and terminally ill patients. Experts from Australia, New Zealand and the US who helped terminally ill patients die. Practitioners in all jurisdictions have similarly provided overwhelming evidence for changing the law.

The commission has already published initial results from a public survey and commented on a fact-finding trip to Oregon.

The session took place in the shadow of the Royal College of Surgeons, which ended opposition to assisted dying just last week, as a survey revealed that most surgeons in the UK would support it.

Humanists UK Assisted Dying Campaigner Nathan Stilwell said:

Switzerland’s evidence is overwhelmingly clear that assisted dying legislation is compassionate, safe and absolutely necessary. Britain must stop exporting the brutal pity abroad that forces its citizens to live in exile in order to have a choice at the end of their lives. We must have the right to die at home.

Humanists will always defend the right to live according to one’s values, including the right to make final decisions in one’s life. Legalizing assisted suicide enhances people’s dignity, autonomy and choice. Evidence submitted to the inquiry shows that assisted dying systems overseas are safe, viable, and have a tremendous amount of public support.

note:

