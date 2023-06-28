Ford cuts jobs in the United States and Canada





Auto pundit Mike Caudill discusses the Biden administration’s attempt to remake the auto industry on “The Big Money Show.”

Ford will begin a new round of layoffs this week that will impact jobs in the United States and Canada, the automaker confirmed to FOX Business on Tuesday.

Although the company did not disclose how many employees would lose their jobs, Ford spokesman TR Reid said the actions were tied to the automaker’s growth plan introduced in 2021, which Ford has added. further implemented over the past year.

A year after Ford confirmed the construction of the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, the first pre-production Ford F-150 Lightning units are starting to roll out of the factory. Pre-production model shown. (Ford/Fox News)

“Achieving the plan includes adjusting staff to match targeted priorities and ambitions, while improving quality and reducing costs,” he added. “What we’re doing this week in the US and Canada is primarily, but not exclusively, related to engineering roles. Those impacted by the changes will be offered severance, benefits, and significant assistance to find new career opportunities.

US OPENS PROBE INTO FORD EXPLORER RECALL REPAIRS

In May, the Detroit automaker said it expected restructuring costs of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion over 2023.

FORD VENTURE RECOVERS $9.2 BILLION FROM ENERGY DEPARTMENT

Earlier this year, the automaker announced that it was beginning a 3,800-person reduction in its European workforce.

Ford CEO Jim Farley pats a Ford F-150 Lightning truck before announcing at a press conference that Ford Motor Company will partner with Amperex Technology to create an electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall, Michigan , February 13, 2023 (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Amid reports of further job cuts, Ford has been hit by a series of product recalls involving millions of vehicles, including trucks and SUVs with information missing from owner’s manuals, sensitive vehicles to engine fires, defective seat belts and airbags.

UAW PRESIDENT RALLY MEMBERS FOR POTENTIAL STRIKES AT FORD, GM AND STELLANTIS

Despite the setbacks, the automaker announced an increase in truck sales in May and the export of the company’s F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck to Norway.

Ford CEO Jim Farley joined the ‘Barron’s Roundtable’ to discuss the electric vs. gas-powered car debate, growth and the automaker’s approach to the auto industry, and reacted to comments from Warren Buffett on investing in the industry.

Meanwhile, Ford shares are up across the board, rising about 22% since Jan. 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

