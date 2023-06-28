Warning of invasive salmon species to arrive in British waters | british news





Exotic salmon could find its way into British waters, prompting concerns about the impact on threatened native fish.

The UK’s Environment Agency (EA) says there is a “very high” chance of Pacific pink salmon appearing in rivers this summer.

The agency warned that the species’ appearance could affect native species, including “threatened” Atlantic salmon.

Atlantic salmon is commonly farmed and considered of “least concern” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), but experts warn that numbers have plummeted in recent years.

The Atlantic Salmon Trust says marine survival rates for wild salmon populations have declined by 70% in just 25 years.

The Marine Conservation Society also urges people not to eat wild-caught Atlantic salmon. The Good Fish Guide classifies some farmed Atlantic salmon as a “best choice.”

Image: Wild-caught Atlantic Salmon

Read more: Mackerel is no longer a sustainable seafood due to overfishing. Scientists reveal deepest fish ever recorded

The decline in numbers is due to a variety of pressures including overfishing and habitat destruction.

According to EA, the arrival of invasive Pacific pink salmon in British waters is “considered a further threat to survival”.

Sightings of Pacific pink salmon with a distinct two-year life cycle have been previously recorded in British waters in 2019 and 2021, and experts believe they may return this year.

Invasive Species: Pacific Pink Salmon

Pacific pink salmon were originally introduced to several Russian rivers in the 1960s and slowly spread westward.

They now inhabit several rivers in northern Norway and have also been found in rivers in England and Wales.

They have a distinct two-year life cycle and were last seen in British waters before 2021 and 2019. In 2021, there were 26 reported catches of pink salmon in the UK, but none in Wales.

They lay their eggs mainly in the lower rivers and the young take up to four months to hatch, at which point they migrate to the sea.

It was previously thought that the environmental conditions present in British rivers would not favor colonization by Pacific pink salmon.

However, evidence from Scotland indicates that pink salmon spawned and formed viable populations.

“Therefore, we must be vigilant against the possibility of pink salmon populations settling in British rivers in the future,” the Environment Agency warned.

Native to the North Pacific, this fish is identifiable by its large black oval spot on its tail, very dark mouth and tongue, and has much smaller scales than Atlantic salmon.

EA is urging anglers to report any catches or sightings of exotic species.

“We are working hard to curb and control invasive species to reduce the damage they do to native fish, ecosystems and other wildlife,” said EA’s Simon Toms.

“So it is important that the public understand this immediate risk and report to us any catch or sighting of any pink salmon,” he added.

