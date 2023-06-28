US Department of Defense > Contract





ARMY

American Rheinmetall Vehicles LLC, Sterling Heights, Michigan, has been awarded a firm price contract of $812,575,723 for the detailed design, construction and testing of prototype Phase III and IV crewed combat vehicles. Offers were solicited via the Internet and five were received. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of December 25, 2027. Research, development, test and evaluation for fiscal year 2023, Army funds in the amount of $107,912,944 were incurred at the time of grant. U.S. Army Contracts Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is contract activity (W56HZV-23-C-0026). (Awarded June 26, 2023)

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, has been awarded a firm price contract of $768,655,633 for the detailed design, construction and testing of prototype Phase III and IV crewed combat vehicles. Offers were solicited via the Internet and five were received. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of December 25, 2027. Research, development, test and evaluation for fiscal year 2023, Army funds in the amount of $94,038,404 were incurred at the time of grant. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contractor activity (W56HZV-23-C-0025). (Awarded June 26, 2023)

Turner Construction Co., New York, New York, has been awarded a firm price contract of $388,957,123 to construct an operations facility and courier station. Tenders were solicited via the Internet and two were received. The work will be executed at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 17, 2027. Military construction for fiscal years 2019, 2020, and 2023, Air Force funds in the amount of $388,957,123 was committed at the time of grant. US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska, is the contractor business (W9128F-23-C-0023).

Action Manufacturing Co. Inc.,* Bristol, Pennsylvania (W15QKN-18-D-0083, P00012); and AMTEC Corp.,* Janesville, Wis. (W15QKN-18-D-0084, P00013), will compete for each order of the $246,378,925 contract amendment for the M739A1 Point Detonating/Delay rocket. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2025. U.S. Army Contracts Command, Newark, New Jersey is the contract activity.

BCI Construction,* Pace, Fla. (W91238-23-D-0010); Montcal LLC,* Plains, Montana (W91238-23-D-0011); and AllTech Engineering Corp.,* Mendota Heights, Minnesota (W91238-23-D-0012), will compete for each order of the $30,000,000 firm fixed price contract for various construction projects in the State of California. Bids were solicited via the Internet and seven were received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2028. US Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contract activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., has been awarded a $14,538,243 amendment (P00017) for contract W911W6-19-9-0005 for the development of competitive prototype Future Attack reconnaissance aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2023. Research, Development, Test and Evaluation For fiscal year 2023, Army funds in the amount of $14,538,243 have been incurred at the time of grant. The US Army Contracts Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

MARINE

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $188,482,241 contract amendment with inducement fee to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6117 to exercise options for Navy Engineering Design , development and support materials, travel, and subsistence. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Clearwater, Florida (32%); Syracuse, New York (2%); and Marion, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 30, 2024. Other FY2023 procurement (Navy), funds in the amount of $5,800,766 will be committed at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

PAE Government Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a Firm Fixed Price $23,073,877, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Amendment to previously awarded contract N40084-21-D-0060 for Base Operations Support Services . This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $74,804,681. Work will be performed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan and will be completed by June 2024. No funds will be committed at time of award. Exercise 2023 Operations and Maintenance (O&M) (Marine Corps); fiscal year 2023 O&M (Navy); fiscal year 2023 O&M (defense agencies); and Department of Defense FY2023 working capital in the amount of $18,860,623 for recurring work will be committed against individual task orders issued during the option period and will expire at the end of the option period. exercise in progress. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East, Iwakuni, Japan, is the subcontracted activity.

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Raytheon Co., Andover, Massachusetts, has been awarded a minimum fixed price delivery order of $33,950,952 (SPRRA2-23-F-0085) under a 10-year long-term contract (SPRBL1-15- D-0017) for antenna assemblies and cases. This was a sole-source acquisition using 10 US Code 3204(a)(1) justification as set forth in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year, seven-month contract with no option period. The delivery order completion date is December 31, 2026. User customers are the military and federal civilian agencies. The assignment type is Defense Working Capital Fund for fiscal year 2023. The contracted business is Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., East Hartford, Conn., has been awarded a $19,961,866 amendment (P00001) to a three-year contract (SPE4AX-20-D-R001) to manufacture the turbine blade assembly of 1st stage TF-33. This is a fixed price contract. Performance completion date is April 30, 2024. Military service usage is the Air Force. Fund type is Defense Working Capital Fiscal Year 2020 to 2023. Contracting business is Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

UPDATE: Freeman Holdings of Mississippi, doing business as Million Air Stennis, Stennis, Mississippi (SPE607-23-D-0091, $51,737,253), has been added as a multi-award contract beneficiary for fuel support at Stennis International Airport, Mississippi, issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY

Motorola Solutions Inc., Chicago, Illinois, has been awarded a firm price, sole-source contract for Marine Facilities Enterprise Land Mobile Radio Sustainment Services. The face value of this action is $31,596,325 using operations and maintenance funds from fiscal year 2023. Performances will be held primarily on-site at government facilities located in Norfolk, Virginia; Yokosuka, Japan; Finegayan, Guam; San Diego, California; Sigonelle, Italy; and Manama, Bahrain. The period of performance is 12 months, beginning June 28, 2023 and ending June 27, 2024. The Defense Information Technology contracting organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contract activity ( HC102823C0006).

Viasat Inc., Carlsbad, California, has been awarded a firm fixed price contract amendment (P00004) to exercise the first option period to provide command, control, communications and computer support for satellite communications to Marine Corps en route airborne broadband. The face value of this share is $8,227,815 using operations and maintenance funds from fiscal year 2023. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $64,745,722. Performances will primarily take place at the Network Operations Center located in Carlsbad, CA; and Englewood, Colorado. A single-source proposal was solicited and received from Viasat electronically. The performance period for the first option period is June 29, 2023 to June 28, 2024, with three one-year option periods remaining. The Defense Information Technology contracting organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is contract activity (HC101322C0005).

AVIATION

Millennium Health & Fitness Inc., doing business as Millennium Enterprises, Lucas, Texas, has been awarded an $8,822,628 contract for civilian health promotion services. This contract provides non-personal and performance-based services for civilian health promotion services to approximately 174,000 Air Force and Space Force civilian employees. Services will also be provided to Army civilians at Air Force-run bases, Air National Guard civilians, and Air Force Reserve civilians. This contract is for physical health and workplace wellness services designed to help maintain and improve employee productivity and to help employees deal with a full range of health issues. The services are offered free of charge to employees. The Services are for use by civilian members of the Department of Defense. The work will be executed nationwide and is expected to be completed by August 1, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition and four bids were received. Fiscal 2023 O&M funds in the amount of $8,822,628 are committed at time of grant. The 771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is contract activity (FA8003-23-F-0017).

*Small business

