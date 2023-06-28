UK electoral system running out of time to catch up to AI, regulators say | electoral reform





Time is running out to enact sweeping changes to ensure Britain’s electoral system keeps pace with advances in artificial intelligence before the next general election, regulators fear.

The new law will not be suitable for elections to be held before January 2025 at the latest, and the oversight bodies that regulate campaign finances and set standards for how elections are run are calling on activists and political parties to act responsibly.

There are concerns in the UK and US that the next election could be the first where AI could wreak havoc by generating convincing fake videos and images. This type of technology is in the hands of political and tech experts as well as an increasingly broad public.

One example of a new type of obligation that could be legislated in the UK is a responsibility to detail how much money political parties spend on AI.

The UK government has told the Election Commission that the new requirement under the bill to include imprinting on digital campaign materials from 2022 will help to some extent in ensuring that voters can verify who has paid for advertising or is trying to influence it. We are continuing discussions with regulatory authorities, including them.

But voters still won’t be able to see exactly how much money political parties and activists have been spending on digital advertising ahead of the election, or whether the ads they’re seeing have been created using AI, said Louise Edwards, head of regulation and digital transformation. . at the Election Commission.

She said laws regulating political campaigning and election spending have lagged behind the growth and methods of digital campaigning. There are issues with how activists spend their money, but there are also concerns about public trust in political movements, she said.

Confidence in the way online campaigns are regulated is too low, Edwards said, pointing out that nearly 60% of the public in the commission’s own study are concerned about the regulation of online political campaigns.

Online campaigns, especially in areas like AI [where] “The law is not up to date, so I can say that the various people involved in the election have a role to play responsibly,” she said. This is where activists who act responsibly engage, and as regulators, we think about what we can do to give people confidence in the next election, which will most likely be held before January 2025, not too far away.

While urging activists to act responsibly, Edwards said legislative changes will inevitably have to wait until after the election.

On Wednesday, the president of Microsoft, a key backer of the ChatGPT chatbot company, said governments and tech companies must shield the 2024 elections in the UK and US from AI-induced interference by early next year.

Brad Smith said the government needs to make AI-generated disinformation illegal and amend existing laws to determine how AI-powered misleading content is handled.

The issue needs to be addressed by the beginning of the year to protect the 2024 election, he said at an event hosted by the Chatham House think tank.

He said he expects tech companies to launch initiatives to watermark AI-generated content.

Concerns about possible misuse of generative AI have skyrocketed since innovations in technology, where tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney generate persuasive text, images, and even voice-on-command.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, told a congressional hearing in Washington last month that the models behind modern AI technologies can manipulate users.

The general ability of these models to manipulate and persuade to provide one-on-one interaction disinformation is an important area of ​​interest, he said.

While early software applications known as bots rely on simple pre-written messages sent in bulk to online platforms or buildings full of paid trolls to do the manual task of interacting with others, ChatGPT and other technologies are used to interactively Increases the likelihood of election interference. Scale.

