What’s the latest on UK mortgage rates? – UK Forbes Advisor





The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate from 4.5% to 5% in June.

A significant rise of 0.50 percentage point was widely feared after the National Statistical Office announced that inflation in May had hovered at 8.7%, more than four times the government’s target.

June’s rate hike is the 13th since December 2021, when the bank rate was just 0.1%. It set bank rates at their highest levels since 2008 and put more pressure on borrowing costs.

Volatility and Uncertainty

Mortgage rates surged for the first time since last September’s mini-budget, which sparked market uncertainty and sent the pound to a historic low. At the time, major lenders including NatWest, Barclays, Halifax and Virgin Money all withdrew their deals and re-marketed them at higher prices.

Mortgage costs have since adjusted, but recently, as bank interest rates continue to rise relentlessly despite high inflation, lenders are proliferating to cover transaction costs (see more below).

Average and optimal cost of popular deals

According to mortgage partner Better.co.uk, the current average cost of a two-year fixed rate transaction is 5.62%. The average cost of a 3-year contract has jumped from 5.19% yesterday to 5.27% today, while a typical 5-year contract is now 5.16%.*

Many mortgage lenders have already ‘priced’ the most recent rate hikes into their costs. But this week, more people are continuing to close deals and raising flat rate costs.

Under current circumstances, mortgage costs remain favorable compared to their peak of over 6.50% in October 2022.

According to Better.co.uk, the most competitive deals are 4.99% for 2-year contracts, 4.89% for 3-year contracts and 4.59% for 5-year contracts. The average 2-year follower rate is 5.20%, compared to the current 4.64% for best-of-breed deals.

According to Better.co.uk, the typical Standard Variable Rate (SVR) for lenders is currently 7.33%. A year ago, in May 2022, the average SVR was only 4.53%.

According to Moneyfacts, there were 4,967 home mortgage transactions in the market on June 1st. The number of mortgages available has plummeted to about 2,560 since last fall’s mini-budget.

interest rates and mortgages

So what does the recent June bank rate hike mean for mortgage costs?

About 1.4 million homeowners on variable rate deals (according to the trade body, UK Finance) on variable rate deals like the Basic Rate Tracker will see their monthly payments rise almost immediately after the recent bank rate hike to 5%.

For example, an increase in the tracer rate from 5% to 5.5% would cost approximately $58 extra per month for a 200,000 loan over 25 years, increasing monthly payments from 1,170 to 1,228.

For example, a borrower on a fixed rate transaction where the interest rate is fixed for 2 or 5 years will not notice any difference in monthly payments. However, when deals expire, mortgage deals will be much more expensive, as is the case for more than 500,000 mortgage holders for the remainder of 2023.

You can use our mortgage calculator to calculate the monthly cost of a mortgage for different interest rates.

house price and stamp duty

All of the latest major house price indices are reporting declines in UK property values.

Halifax’s latest house price report, released on June 7, showed the first annual decline in house prices since 2012. The median home price in May (286,532) was 1% lower than in May last year. Halifax said prices were flat on a month-to-month basis.

According to Nationwide’s Home Price Report released on June 1st, the annual inflation rate fell to a steep -3.4% from -2.7% posted in April. Monthly prices fell 0.1%, according to lenders, bringing the average UK property price to 260,736.

Zoopla reports a 1.3% drop in price in the six months to April, but still reports positive annual inflation of 1.9%.

The stamp duty cuts announced in the mini-budget last fall raised the zero-rate range for real estate purchases from 125,000 to 250,000. Other tax cuts announced by former Prime Minister Liz Truss took a U-turn, but remained in place.

Why are interest rates rising?

Banks’ MPCs use rate hikes as a means to cool the economy and tame rising inflation.

The consumer price index (CPI) inflation indicator held steady at 8.7% in the 12 months to May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced today. This is a slight departure from the high of 11.1% posted in October, but should be viewed in the context of the government’s inflation target for the Bank of England of just 2%.

One of the main long-term drivers of rising inflation is the cost of energy. From 1 April 2023, the energy price cap set by regulator Ofgem has been fixed at 3,280. Expenses are annual bills for dual-fuel households paid by direct debit based on typical consumption.

However, the Government’s own Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), which was put in place to protect households from skyrocketing energy costs, applies instead. The current EPG is set at 2,500 per year.

The energy price cap will be reduced from 3,280 to 2,074 effective July 1st. Since this is below the EPG level, the price cap will be put back into effect, determining energy costs for households in England, Wales and Scotland by the end of September.

The new limit goes into effect on October 1st.

What mortgage deals are available?

With rising bank rates, tracking mortgage costs can be challenging, especially when interest rates change and deals are made every day.

One simple way is to use the Mortgage Tables provided by Better.co.uk.

You should enter your personal criteria in the table below to find out what deals are available at current rates for the type of mortgage you are seeking. Here’s what to do:

Choose whether the mortgage is to finance a home purchase or to refinance an existing property. Enter the required property value and mortgage amount. This will automatically generate a percentage known as a ‘loan to value’. The lower the loan value, the cheaper the available mortgage rates. If you are looking for a buy-to-let or interest-only mortgage (you need a repayment strategy for these transactions) or a mortgage, check the relevant box. Filter your search by the type of mortgage you want last, such as 2-year or 5-year fixed or tracker, to fund your shared ownership property. The filter is set to 25 years for the entire mortgage term, but you can change this if needed.

Below is a real-time table of mortgage deals available today.

What else do I need to know?

Mortgage deals that offer the lowest rates usually come with a fee. You can choose to pay it upfront or add it to your loan. Sort the results by ‘Initial period cost’ (in the ‘Sort by’ dropdown) to account for fee costs.

Alternatively, you can order results with an initial interest rate, lowest fee, or monthly payment. This is also possible with the lender’s ‘subsequent’ interest rate, where the transaction is reversed at the end of the term.

The cheapest ones are reserved for larger deposit amounts, usually 60% or more of the property’s value. And in all cases, you’ll need sufficient income and a clean credit history to get your mortgage approved.

If you want to see what your monthly mortgage payments would look like in different scenarios while your household bills overlap, Mortgage Calculator crunches the numbers.

When can I start refinancing?

Mortgage offers, once issued, tend to be good for six months, but a few lenders, such as Skipton Building Society, are good for up to 12 months. If you’re looking to refinance your current home, you can lock in your interest rate today for free, with no strings attached.

How Are Average Mortgage Costs Calculated?

*Average mortgage costs may vary from source to source depending on how data is collected. Better.co.uks data represents the average cost of basic fixed rate mortgage referrals issued to applicants based on their circumstances from over 100 lenders.

The data counts remortgages and purchase loans, but excludes SVR, adverse credit, self-built, and shared ownership. Data is collected at the end of each business day.

Better.co.uk is for applicants with good credit history. Lower value-to-value loans (less than 85%) account for a significant portion of the business that could lead to cheaper loan rates.

Therefore, average fixed rate costs may appear lower than other costs quoted in the market.

