Malaria detected in southern United States for the first time in 20 years | Health info





Florida and Texas have reported a combined total of five cases, noting that patients are improving from their symptoms.

Florida county officials have announced aerial treatments to kill mosquitoes after malaria was detected in the southern United States for the first time in 20 years.

Noting increased disease activity in the area, Sarasota County issued a statement on Tuesday saying it would deploy planes and trucks overnight to spray pesticides as part of an effort to stem the spread of mosquito-borne disease.

The move comes a day after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory on malaria.

While thousands of cases are reported each year in the United States, mostly by travelers returning from overseas, the last time the country experienced a locally transmitted outbreak was in 2003, when eight cases were reported in Florida.

The latest cases have also been identified in Florida, with a cluster of four patients identified in Sarasota County, south of Tampa along the Gulf of Mexico.

Another case was discovered in Cameron County in Texas, also located on the Gulf Coast. The Texas Department of State Health Services noted that the patient was a local resident who spent time working outside and had no recent out-of-state travel experience.

The last time Texas reported a local incident of malaria, according to the agency, was in 1994.

Although the five patients from Texas and Florida have received treatment and are improving, the CDC has warned doctors and residents, especially in hot and mosquito-friendly areas, to be on the lookout for disease.

Malaria is a medical emergency and should be treated accordingly, the CDC said in its health advisory Monday.

Infected mosquitoes transmit malaria to humans through their bites, which can transmit the parasite that triggers the disease [File: Tobias Schwarz/Reuters]

A potentially deadly disease, malaria is mainly transmitted by the bites of the female Anopheles mosquito, which can carry Plasmodium parasites.

An infected bite can lead to fever and chills in the milder form of the disease, but in severe cases, patients may experience seizures, labored breathing, abnormal bleeding, and jaundice.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the United States documented about 2,000 cases of travel-related malaria per year. Only 300 were serious.

The first confirmed case in the United States this year was announced on May 26. Similar to the Texas case, the Florida Department of Health explained that the patient spent a lot of time outdoors and called on residents to use mosquito repellent or wear long sleeves.

Summer in the United States coincides with the rainy season for many southern states, which generally runs from May to October. Mosquitoes can breed in warm, standing water that remains after downpours.

Experts fear that climate change will exacerbate the spread of mosquitoes and with them the diseases typically associated with warmer regions.

The World Health Organization estimates that there were 247 million cases of malaria in 2021, more than half of which occurred in four African countries: Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Tanzania and Niger.

Of this year’s cases, 619,000 people have died from the disease.

