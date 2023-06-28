UK-based trans writers are breaking through the noise.





The UK has a reputation for being a tough island, not just for transgender people, but across the Atlantic. Indeed, prejudice and institutional support against us seems like a defining feature of British culture. Many major media outlets in the UK regularly pick us up for their two-minute hate segments. You need to do a good job driving clicks and ad sales.

I try not to pay any attention. What you see and hear in the UK, barring the bigots, is that UK-based trans writers are contributing extensively to English trans culture. , sees both American and British cultures in slight differences. I am at home and not at home with the two versions of a common language that divides us. Although the class, the texture of the region, and the distinct forms of British racism are probably more readable to me than many Americans are.

It may seem inconceivable now, but Trans: A Memoir by Juliet Jacques began as a series of columns for The Guardian. When it came out in 2015, I wasn’t ready to come out. It helped me get there. It was a different kind of transitional memoir about the hard work of making a living, about the aesthetics of a particular British music and, most endearingly, about football. Jacques has made transsexuality the rest of her daily life. Her next book, Variations, weaves a fictional story in the margins of history where trans people too often only appear in police records or scandal sheets. One story imagines the panic that may have spread through queer circles hoping that Oscar Wilde’s outings and beliefs will be protected by the bulwark of class.

Finding queerness in the margins of British history can be difficult, and finding any trace of a black queer, trans or femme presence is even harder. In her stunning debut novel Lote, Shola von Reinhold she creates not only that, but an entirely alternative aesthetic from what modernism thought should be repressed. for blackening). This is a book about how queer and transgender people develop strategies for survival among the modern and contemporary elite bohemians.

Jacques and von Reinhold embroider the rich history of queerness in Britain. Transsexuality sometimes goes unnoticed, but more often when police expose it to contempt and punishment. Transgender people have always had to have survival strategies. These features feature in many episodes of UK-based Canadian trans historian Morgan M. Page’s One from the Vaults podcast. Each episode carefully chronicles the known facts of the trans live page chronicle, while also providing gossip and legends. Like other kinds of marginalized people, sometimes legends help us endure.

I don’t go to London often, but accidentally caught Emma Franklands We Dig! On one of my rare visits. It was one of the last performances at the OvalHouse Theater. In this collaboration, a group of transgender women dug a giant hole where the stage used to be. Transgender people dig to escape a hostile environment, but while digging, they unearth traces of past transgender lives, including a transatlantic past. OvalHouse appears to have hosted drag shows that originated in New York in the ’70s.

The cast of the show I saw included Travis Alabanza, whose work I did not know at the time. During the Covid-19 lockdown, their play Overflow was released as an online production at the Bush Theater, with Reese Lyons playing the only character, Rosie. It’s set in a club bathroom where Rosie is hiding from a transphobic mob. It’s a qualified celebration of toilet women’s solidarity. Because, as Rosie puts it, trans women are sometimes part of that alliance and sometimes not.

The connections and differences between feminism in the UK and the US are a topic explored in Roz Kaveney’s Tiny Pieces of Skull. This pioneering trans novel was written in the 1980s but wasn’t published until a few years later. You couldn’t expect much better from the class-centric, self-centered world of literature at the time in which the book’s initial scenes are set. Its central character, Annabelle, is a newly hatched trans woman who leaves London for Chicago. There, her plans are thwarted and she ends up becoming a sex worker. What Americans mistakenly believe is her posh British accent becomes one of her livelihoods. Annabelle has to learn how to simultaneously embody the American idea of ​​transgender femininity and Britishness.

In a more tragic than comic vein, Lauren John Joseph’s At Some Points We Touch is the story of a bad love triangle and three cities: London, New York and Mexico City. Narrator JJ retires to lick his wounds Tell a story. Like Lotte, the protagonist is a trans femme in a sense, but transgender people, of course, fill the prose there. The achievement of both books is that this need not be explained to the organized world in Sith terms. Rather, the cis world looks entirely fresh when perceived in trans femme terms.

No matter how much the cis world judges us and decides to hate us, our culture continues to persevere and understands the world differently. One particular example of this is Deep Wheel Orcadia by Harry Josephine Giles. It is a science fiction novel written in verse in the Orkney dialect of Scotland’s northeast coast. What I love about this novel is Giles’ commitment to another non-transsexual culture of the margins. A lot of trans culture ends up being big cities because we tend to congregate. Imagining us in all tongues, everywhere, even in space, is a beautiful and necessary utopian gesture.

The anti-trance tactics honed in England are now being used against us in America as well. It’s more Christo-fascist than crypto-feminist language (although it turns out to be pretty much the same kind of thing). One way or another we will persevere. We always have I leave the political resistance to our oppression to others. What I want to do is advance the diversity and richness of our culture so that our own signals can mask the noise.

McKenzie Wark is the author of Raving (Duke University Press) and Love and Money, Sex and Death (published September by Verso Books).

