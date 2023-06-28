An expert explains how worried you should be about the spread in Florida and Texas.





A few people have recently caught malaria in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned. Four locally acquired cases appeared in Florida and one in Texas. The case of Texas does not seem to be linked to those of Florida.

When someone has malaria in the United States, there are about 2,000 cases a year, usually because they have traveled to an endemic place. Globally, malaria kills hundreds of thousands of people each year, mostly children. And while the toll has fallen over the past few decades, it rose during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Although Bill Gates has said he hopes to see malaria eradicated in his lifetime, some experts say that’s optimistic.

But is it particularly worrying that these cases appear to have originated in the United States? Parasites, of course, don’t need a passport; as long as a disease is rampant on planet Earth, it can appear in America. With a CDC health alert recommending clinicians consider any mystery fever could signal malaria, and the Florida Department of Health advising insect repellent and long-sleeved clothing, it’s reasonable to wonder if this is now going to be a ongoing problem in the United States as well. . (Really, on top of everything else, malaria?) After all, we used to have regular transmission of malaria in the United States; it was phased out around 1950.

I checked with malariologist Christopher Plowe for his opinion. He worked to detect the silent reservoir of asymptomatic infections that contribute to the continued presence of malaria in some hot climates. He himself had the disease four times.

Shannon Palus: What was your reaction to news of the spread of malaria in the United States?

Christopher Plowe: Here we go again. It doesn’t happen very often. But I’ve been working on malaria, gosh, since the mid-1980s. And every I don’t know about 10 years, there’s a little epidemic like this in the United States. We have seen it before. It’s a bit strange when that happens.

Why does this happen?

When people with enough malaria parasites in their blood encounter mosquitoes, we have these little outbreaks.

Not all mosquitoes can carry malaria, right?

Mosquitoes of the genus Anopheles are the ones that can transmit malaria, and even there, there is a kind of specificity. Some variants of this particular mosquito are more effective at transmitting one or another species of malaria.

I’m in Brooklyn. Are there malaria-carrying mosquitoes in my neighborhood?

I can’t tell you for sure, partly because we don’t really monitor the presence and distribution of mosquitoes anymore. We kind of stopped worrying about malaria in this country once we stopped the ongoing transmission in the last century.

How did this ongoing transmission in the United States stop?

The main intervention that stopped the transmission of malaria on a continuous basis was socio-economic development. When people started living in houses with windows that could be closed, people had access to diagnostics and treatments, that was really economic development and the development of our primary health care system who was responsible, more than anything, rather than specifically targeting mosquitoes or getting rid of breeding sites. Some of this activity has continued, but it is really this type of global economic development over the past century that has eliminated malaria.

So it would be difficult for malaria to really start spreading here now.

Despite all the problems we have with our health care system in this country in general, access to diagnosis and treatment for fever and so on is quite good. The likelihood of us getting an ongoing malaria epidemic is quite low.

Another reason for this is that we have not had malaria in this country for many years and therefore have very little immunity to malaria.

Is the lack of immunity useful in curbing the epidemic? It’s counter-intuitive.

If you grow up in sub-Saharan Africa in a place where you’re exposed to malaria, by the time you’re 5 or 6, you have enough immunity that you can still get infected, but you won’t get very sick and you’re very little chance of dying from malaria. If you then come to the United States or Europe, you risk losing this immunity over the course of three, four, five years.

In this country, when malaria appears and people are not immune, they get sick; they consult a doctor. You make the diagnosis and you are treated. This pretty much stops the outbreak. Having a non-immune susceptible population means that when it shows up, you will know it. If we had a large number of people who could harbor asymptomatic infection, they could serve as a reservoir for continued transmission.

Thus, an immune person could harbor the parasite and help spread it without getting sick themselves.

Exactly. When I was an infectious disease researcher at Johns Hopkins, a colleague of mine discovered the case of a woman who had been continuously infected with malaria for 50 or 60 years. She was infected when she was young. His immune system was able to control the infection at a very low level.

I think she had her spleen removed for cancer treatment or something. And then his immune system wasn’t able to control it anymore, and it kind of got into his blood, and they were able to detect it. People can remain asymptomatically infected, and at least potentially infectious, for years.

Were all so used to hearing about asymptomatic COVID infections. But with malaria, it seems like if you’re not immune, you’ll really know if you’re infected. You are not going to have a random asymptomatic infection. What are the symptoms of malaria?

Well, I’ve had it four times, so I can tell you. Fever is the classic symptom. Fever, chills. Headaches are very important. But it can have several different types of symptoms. So you may have gastrointestinal symptoms, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.

In severe cases, you can involve the central nervous system. Theres a syndrome called cerebral malaria, where people’s brains become infected. It is one of the most serious forms that can be fatal. It can cause severe anemia. It can affect your liver, kidneys, cause organ failure. The classic is fever, chills, headache, body aches and extreme fatigue. You can’t get up and do anything.

OK, so after realizing you have malaria, what is the thought process that goes through your head?

I am a malaria expert and when I travel I am usually accompanied by malaria experts. There’s usually tons of microscopes and test kits and malaria treatments, so I could just, you know, deal with them on the fly.

When it happened in this country, my thought process was: go to the emergency room, let them know that I think I might have malaria, because that might not be the first thing they think of when someone arrives with a fever and a headache. And get tested for malaria. And if it’s positive, start treatment immediately.

If you have malaria and can be diagnosed and treated immediately, is there a risk of something terrible happening, or do we know how to handle it?

You can get really sick and feel very uncomfortable, but you are unlikely to die.

How worried should the average person be about the spread of malaria right now in the United States?

Oh, the risk is incredibly low. When these outbreaks have happened in the past, I don’t recall reading any cases where it hit double digits.

OK, but what if you’re in Sarasota, Florida, where four of the cases were discovered?

Mosquitoes don’t tend to fly more than a few miles at most. Usually less than that. If you are in the state of Florida, in general, the risk is extremely low.

It’s summer, it’s hot. I don’t know if it’s reasonable to expect everyone living in an area with a small outbreak like this to start wearing long sleeves and so on. I think the key is awareness. And if you have a fever, especially if you know you may have been exposed to malaria, seek diagnosis and treatment.

If I lived in Sarasota, I might have a lower threshold to get checked out for a fever. Typically, if I had a fever, I could give it a day or two and see if I get better. If I knew there was an ongoing malaria outbreak down the road, I’d be more inclined to walk in and say, Hey, you know, can you check my blood for malaria? If in doubt, get tested.

