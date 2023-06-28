First Look Trailer Revealed As Futurama Reboot Confirms UK Release Date





Season 11 of Futurama will land on Disney+ for fans in the UK and Ireland on Monday, July 24th.

Ten years after the cult sci-fi sitcom last went out, this revival brings back the central voice actors of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

10 new episodes every week that solve long-standing mysteries, including Fry and Leela’s epic love story, Nibbler’s trash can contents, and the secret history and whereabouts of the evil robot Santa. Keef and Amy’s Tadpole”.

Inspired by the Covid-19 lockdown, the Futurama storyline will see the pandemic engulf entire towns as the Planet Express crew navigates vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture and streaming TV.

Season 11’s episode titles are aptly punning. ‘The Impossible Stream’, ‘Children of the Lesser Bog’, ‘Was the West 1010001’, ‘Parasite Returned’, ‘Related to This Item’, ‘Next Christmas I Know What You Did’, ‘Rage Against’ the Vaccine’, ‘Zapp Gets Cancelled’, ‘The Prince and the Product’, and ‘All the Way Down’.

For a while, it seemed like Bender star John DiMaggio wasn’t on board the Futurama reboot after tweeting his feelings about fair pay.

However, in a follow-up announcement, he said: To work with the Futurama family.

“#Bendergate is officially over, so you can put it on the back of the shelf behind your Xmas decorations, put it in your kitchen drawer with all the other crap you put in there like old crazy grass you can’t use, or you can put it in a jar. You save the farts. .

“I don’t care what floats your boat, you get the picture. I’m back, baby! Bite my shiny metal ass!”

Futurama will stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

