Most Americans Support US Arming in Ukraine, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Shows





WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) – Solid majorities of Americans support providing arms to Ukraine to defend against Russia and believe such aid demonstrates to China and other U.S. rivals a willingness to protect U.S. interests and allies, according to a Reuters/Ipsos investigation.

The two-day poll that concluded on Tuesday showed a sharp rise in support for Ukraine’s arms, with 65% of respondents approving of the deliveries, up from 46% in a poll in May.

According to the latest poll, 81% of Democrats, 56% of Republicans and 57% of Independents favor supplying US arms to Ukraine.

The investigation was carried out just days after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private Wagner mercenary company, launched and then called off a mutiny over what he accused of mishandling the war in Ukraine by the Russian Ministry of defense.

The findings appeared to provide stronger support for US President Joe Biden’s policy of doing “whatever it takes” to help Ukraine retake territory that Russia seized in an initial assault in 2014 and of its full-scale invasion 16 months ago.

“It definitely reinforces Biden’s decision to be all-in on this,” said William Taylor, former US ambassador to Ukraine, now a fellow at the US Institute of Peace.

“Republican leaders in the House and Senate will also be thrilled,” Taylor said. Some right-wing Republican lawmakers have opposed continued US military support for Ukraine.

The Biden administration has approved 41 arms packages for Ukraine totaling more than $40 billion since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls “a special military operation” in February 2022.

The Reuters/Ipsos online poll was conducted nationwide, collecting responses from 1,004 adults, including 400 Democrats and 383 Republicans. It had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 4 percentage points in either direction.

The poll found that 76% of Americans believe providing aid to Ukraine demonstrates to China and other rivals that the United States has “the will and ability to protect our interests, our allies and ourselves”.

In other findings, the survey says large majorities of Americans – 67% and 73% – are more likely to support a candidate in next year’s US presidential election who will continue military aid to the US. Ukraine and another that will support the NATO alliance.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Additional reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Don Durfee and Grant McCool

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

