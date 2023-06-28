Subtropical Mediterranean air currents hit the UK with 30C heat.





According to the latest weather maps, subtropical Mediterranean air currents will hit the UK with heat waves of 30 degrees Celsius.

The heatmap suggests that parts of southern England, East Anglia, the Midlands and Wales will experience a surge in temperatures in July.

The chart pinpoints warm weather returning to Britain from July 12, which is expected to be the hottest June on record since 1884.

According to meteorologists, record temperatures could also be broken in Morocco, Algeria and Spain.

The chart pinpoints warm weather returning to the UK from 12 July after a very hot June.

WX Chart

Forecasters expect more heatwave conditions in late July to early August as warm air rises from the south.

Temperatures may also rise due to El Niño, which is declared when ocean temperatures in the tropical eastern Pacific rise by more than 0.5C above the long-term average.

British Weather Services’ Jim Dale said hotter weather was being pushed into the UK as global temperatures soared due to El Niño.

“We’re not going to get that for a few weeks, but we could end up with a heat wave and a spike leading to a heat wave warning, but we have to give it some slack to get there,” he told the Daily Express.

Dale explained that while cool temperatures are now offering some respite, “there’s a lot of summer left”.

Meteorologists have said there is a more than 50/50 chance that the UK will see a heat dome emerging from Africa and rising from Spain later in the summer.

“Until then, we’ll see temperature records recorded in June all over the world,” he added.

Speaking about what the maximum temperature could be this summer, Dale said he couldn’t rule out the mid-30s if certain conditions were met.

British Weather Services’ Jim Dale said hotter weather was being pushed into the UK as global temperatures soared due to El Niño.

WX Chart

“We are now in uncharted waters. [in terms of being able to forecast temperatures]. I believe we’re seeing a tipping point where we’re reaching a point where unexpected things usually happen, like wildfires you don’t expect.

“You can’t be little Brits and look what we get here. If June turns out to be a record, we’ll be with everyone else. We’re almost back to chaos beating it.”

Dale suggested there will be no heat waves for the next two weeks, but while temperatures won’t hit the recent high of 32C, they will get very warm at times, especially in the south.

“It will rain more in the north and less in the south. It will be like the weather now. It will be mild or warm,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/weather/uk-weather-forecast-heatwave-hot-temperatures-latest-june-28 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos