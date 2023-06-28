Promising TB vaccine gets $550 million shot in arm





A 3D chest CT scan of a patient with tuberculosis.Credit: Vsevolod Zviryk/Science Photo Library

A promising tuberculosis vaccine candidate is getting a boost after two major funders decided to inject $550 million into its final phase of clinical trials. If successful, it would be the first new TB vaccine on the market in more than a century.

Tuberculosis has been chronically underfunded, underfunded and underappreciated for a very long time, says Thomas Scriba, deputy director of the South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative, which will be involved in the trials.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Wellcome announced the funding on June 28. The candidate vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company GSK, which licensed it to Gates Medical Research Institute.

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, is one of the biggest epidemics in the world, killing 1.6 million people each year. The burden is particularly high in low- and middle-income countries. This disparity was dramatically highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, when disruptions to health services led to an increase in infections.

A major challenge in the fight against TB is that the bacteria can hide in the body for years before becoming an active infection that shows symptoms. Estimates suggest that one in four people worldwide carry this latent infection. And although the BCG vaccine (short for Bacillus Calmette-Guerin) which was developed in 1921 and remains the only vaccine available against tuberculosis effectively protects children, it offers limited help in adults.

The vaccine candidate, called M72/AS01E, aims to fight against latent infections. And it showed promise in published data from phase II trials in 2019, showing 54% effectiveness in adults who harbored the bacteria. But GSK abandoned it for lack of commercial potential.

The move to phase III trials is long overdue, says Scriba. It is only fitting that there are substantial investments in this area so that we can really respond appropriately to the scale of the TB problem, he adds. The trial will enroll 26,000 participants in several countries in Asia and Africa.

M72/AS01E consists of a fused protein called M72 composed of two M. tuberculosis antigens and an adjuvant, AS01E. The researchers chose the antigens based on their high immunogenicity, a strong ability to provoke the immune system, which stimulates the crucial T-cell response needed to fight bacteria and create memory cells for future attacks.

Although active TB can be treated with a six to nine month antibody cure, the long process has led to high non-completion rates and antibiotic resistance. Lack of access to treatment for people living in poverty also remains an obstacle.

The investment in the vaccine candidate is recognition of the gap that needs to be filled in preventing tuberculosis, says Alexander Pym, director of infectious diseases at Wellcomes. A new vaccine would be a game-changer, he adds.

And a handful of other TB vaccine candidates in phase III trials offer hope that a new method of prevention will soon reach people. But M72/AS01E so far outperforms the others in terms of quantity and quality of data, says Ajit Lalvani, director of the Tuberculosis Research Unit at Imperial College London.

I am confident that by the end of this decade we will have a new TB vaccine on the shelves, and hopefully more than one, says Scriba.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-02171-x The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos