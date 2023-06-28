alternates added to US Womens Open Field | LPGA





The USGA has added five replacements to the field ahead of next week’s US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Here’s a look at who will now play the 78th major league game:

Jenny Coleman (Alternate Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia)

Hailing from Rolling Hills Estate, Calif. Three career LPGA Tour top-10 finishes One career Epson Tour win and 17 additional top-10 finishes

Moriya Jutanugarn (Alternate Galveston Country Club in Galveston, Texas)

Hailing from Bangkok, Thailand Two career LPGA Tour wins and 43 other top-10 finishes Sister, Ariya, is also on the court

Allysha Mae Mateo (a) (Alternate Oahu Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii)

Mililani, a native of Hawaii Played collegiate golf at Brigham Young University and was the 2021 WCC Women’s Golf Player of the Year Won twice as a Cougar at the 2022 Miami Hurricane Invitational and the Heart of Alene Collegiate 2019

Alternate Azahara Munoz (Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Florida)

Hailing from San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain A career win on the LPGA Tour at the 2012 Sybase Match Play Championship and 47 additional career top 10 finishes Four-time European Solheim Cup team member (2011, 2013 , 2015, 2019) Two-time Olympian (2016 Rio, 2020 Tokyo)

Kum-Kang Park (Echo Lake Country Club in alternate Westfield, NJ)

Seoul, Republic of Korea 2023 LPGA Tour rookie after finishing T9 at the 2022 LPGA Tour Q Series to earn LPGA Tour membership for the 2023 season A career win on the Epson Tour at Florida’s Natural Charity Classic 2022

Kaili Xiao (a)(Marin Country Club in Novato, Calif. Alternate)

Hailing from the People’s Republic of China Age 14 Two wins in 2023 at Colorado Springs Junior presented by Centura Health and Victoria Texas Preview on AJGA Qualified for US Girls’ Junior

