Massive increase in Britons forced to accept discounts after rising mortgage rates

UK homeowners looking to sell their properties are under pressure to accept lower offers due to rising mortgage rates.

Soaring mortgage rates not only made needy sellers want to sell more quickly, but also contributed to lower demand from borrowed buyers.

According to the Zoopla Home Price Index, more than two in five home sellers (42%) are accepting a drop of at least 5% in their asking price, the highest level since 2018.

Nearly 1 in 6 sellers (15%) are accepting a discount of 10% or more off the initial asking price, while buyers are asking for an average discount of 3.8%.

Annual home price growth slowed to 1.2%, even though agreed sales were 8% higher than the five-year average.

A spring surge in sales is blowing some wind in market sales, but prices are expected to be 5% lower by the end of the year.

Jean Jameson, Foxtons’ chief sales officer, told GB News:

Foxtons home inventory is up significantly year-over-year and we haven’t seen a significant increase in stressed sellers in the housing market as a result of rising interest rates.

Over the past four weeks, the number of home seekers has decreased by 14% compared to the five-year average.

dad

After the mini-budget, sellers needed to make their prices slightly more competitive to stimulate interest in the property.

Meanwhile, over the past four weeks, the number of home seekers has declined by 14% compared to the five-year average.

Purchasing power decreased by 20% as mortgage rates increased from 4% to 6%.

Scotland, the North East and London kept their heads above water with above-average new sales agreed, while market conditions in the south of England and the Midlands deteriorated.

Zoopla managing director Richard Donnell commented on the new figures: Modest price declines will resume in the second half of 2023 as housing supply increases, giving buyers more choice and more room to negotiate prices.

New figures from the Zoopla House Price Index shed light on the state of the UK housing market.

dad

We still expect house prices to be 5pc lower than in 2023 and there is a very substantial equity buffer to absorb price declines likely concentrated across the south of England.

Demand for homes remains, but households looking to move into a home in 2023 need to be very realistic about pricing and get an agent’s perspective on where to put their asking price to secure a sale.

Mark Shoffman, editor of Estate Agent Today, told GB News: Interest rates are rising and mortgage rates have risen from about 3% to over 6% today.

“This affects buyer budgets, making it harder for sellers to entice buyers to come and view their properties.

Matt Thompson, Director of Sales for Chestertons, said:

While interest rates have continued to rise, there has been no major price correction many commentators expected, and now cautious confidence is returning to the market as more buyers offer properties and more sellers enter the market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/money/uk-house-prices-latest-discount-sale-mortgage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos